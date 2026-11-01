In Lagos, Nigeria, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took to the runway during Lagos Fashion Week 2026. He showcased clothing by Nigerian menswear designer Ugo Monye on the final evening of the main shows at the LagosFW pavilions at the Federal Palace Hotel, Premium Times reports.

The fashion week ran from October 28 to November 1 and brought together more than 60 designers from Africa. The event’s theme was “CRAFTED: Heritage. Innovation. Circular Futures.” Sanwo-Olu called participating in the show a pleasant experience and said he supports people who contribute to the development of Lagos’ fashion industry.

Second runway appearance

This was Sanwo-Olu’s second appearance on the Lagos Fashion Week runway. He first took part in a show on October 28, 2023, when he joined professional models in closing designer Emmy Kasbit’s presentation. At the time, the governor explained that his participation reflected the administration’s desire to support the creative industry and strengthen its contribution to Nigeria’s economy and job creation.

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Final evening of shows

Ugo Monye presented a collection in the closing segment of the program alongside Fruché and Ejiro Amos Tafiri. The designer founded his label in 2009: the brand initially worked for men and women, but later focused on menswear. Monye participated in Lagos Fashion Week in 2017–2019 and also in 2021–2024.

Lagos Fashion Week was founded by Omoyemi Akerele in 2011. According to the platform, it enables more than 60 Nigerian and African designers to present their work to an international audience of more than 40,000 retailers, journalists and consumers.

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