Ian McKellen spoke about his 50-year friendship with Patrick Stewart

Following the death of British actor Patrick Stewart, his longtime friend and colleague Ian McKellen shared memories of their long-standing friendship. The actors had known each other for about 50 years, performing together on stage and in the “X-Men” film series. McKellen described Stewart as a sincere person whom one could always rely on and whom it was impossible not to admire.

On October 30, British actor Ian McKellen published a post dedicated to his friend and colleague Patrick Stewart, who died at the age of 86. In his tribute, he recalled how they met, their time working together, and the moments that stood out most to him over the decades of their friendship.

First and foremost, McKellen spoke of Stewart’s love for his native Yorkshire—a county in northern England. According to the actor, this was evident even in his friend’s distinctive accent and the way he spoke about important matters. “It was evident in his distinctive accent and in the stark honesty with which he expressed his thoughts and feelings. Yorkshire people don’t tolerate half-truths and don’t shy away from serious topics. He was an open, sincere person—you could rely on him, admire him, and, in my case, love him as well,” McCallan wrote.

The actor also reflected on how they first met. They met about 50 years ago, when both were young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company. At the time, each was building a career in theater, and there was no talk yet of future collaborations in Hollywood. One of McKellen’s most vivid memories was a conversation about Stewart’s role in the TV series *Star Trek: The Next Generation*. At the time, Ian tried to talk his friend out of accepting the offer. He feared that working on an American TV project might take Stewart away from the British theater scene for a long time. “But, Patrick, think about your theater career in Great Britain. Do you really want to take that risk—and get lost in Hollywood for years to come?” McKellen recalled his words.

Stewart nevertheless agreed to play the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. And, as his friend acknowledged, that decision turned out to be a wise one. The series brought the actor worldwide fame and later opened up new opportunities in film. At the same time, Stewart didn’t give up on the theater: he continued to perform in classical plays even after he became famous around the world. McKellen also singled out his friend’s personal life. It was thanks to his work in the U.S. that Stewart met his future wife, Sunny. She remained by his side and supported the actor throughout their life together.

McKellen cited Stewart’s appointment as chancellor of the University of Huddersfield in his native Yorkshire as another notable achievement. According to the actor, this position was a source of particular pride for Stewart, who was respected and loved on both sides of the Atlantic.

Their Shared History in “X-Men” and Beyond

McKellen and Stewart became particularly well-known to a wide audience thanks to the 2000 film *X-Men*. In the film, they played two characters who were once friends but later found themselves on opposite sides of a conflict. Stuart played Professor Charles Xavier—the founder of the team of mutants who advocates for the peaceful coexistence of humans and mutants. McKellen played Erik Lehnsherr, known as Magneto, who holds opposing views. Their rivalry became one of the central storylines of the franchise.

The actors appeared together in four films in the series. At the same time, their collaboration wasn’t limited to film: they frequently performed together on stage, including on Broadway. Their friendship was so close that in 2013, McKellen even officiated at the wedding of Stewart and his wife, Sunny.

At the end of his post, McKellen also mentioned the actors’ latest joint project. They are both set to appear in the film *Avengers: Endgame*, which has not yet been released. So viewers will be able to see them together once again. With his memories, McKellen not only paid tribute to his colleague but also recalled a friendship that spanned decades and endured through shared theater productions, major film projects, and worldwide fame. Ian McKellen shared this on Instagram.

Actor Patrick Stewart, known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in *Star Trek* and Professor Xavier in the *X-Men* films, died in Los Angeles at the age of 86. The Verge reported the actor’s death, citing a post on Stewart’s Instagram account.

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