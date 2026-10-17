Iryna Fedyshyn addressed her fans for the first time following a family tragedy

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn has spoken out for the first time since losing her daughter, whom she was carrying in her eighth month of pregnancy. The artist posted a message on her Instagram Stories and thanked her fans for their support during this difficult time. Prior to this, the singer had not commented on the tragedy, which was reported on October 13.

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn addressed her fans for the first time following the tragic loss of her daughter. The artist posted a short message on her Instagram Stories and thanked the people who have been supporting her family. “Thank you for being there for me…” the singer wrote. Prior to this, Iryna Fedyshyn had not been active on social media. She likely needed time to come to terms with the tragedy and recover. However, the artist did not provide any details about her condition.

News of the loss of a child in the singer’s family broke on the evening of October 13. At that time, the singer’s husband, Vitaliy Chovnik, spoke about the tragedy. According to available information, Iryna lost her daughter in her eighth month of pregnancy. The news sparked a reaction from the singer’s fans. People expressed their condolences and offered support to the family in comments and messages. In her first public statement following the tragedy, Fedyshyn did not go into detail about what had happened, but simply thanked everyone who has stood by her.

At this time, the singer has not indicated whether she plans to return to public life in the near future. Her first post following the tragedy was brief and focused on expressing gratitude for the support.

Ukrainian TV host Maria Yefrosinina faced criticism on social media after expressing support for singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who lost her daughter. Some users reacted negatively to the host’s stance and began to accuse her.

The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, after which the couple lost their daughter, the singer’s life was also in danger.

The Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn’s family lost their daughter, whose birth they had been so eagerly awaiting.

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