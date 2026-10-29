Iryna Gorova admitted that she was jealous of Potap and Nastya Kamenskykh

In an interview with Ramina Eskhakhzai, 48-year-old producer Iryna Horova recalled how her ex-husband, showman and producer Oleksiy Potapenko, first met his future bandmate, Nastya Kamenskykh. According to Gorova, she immediately sensed that a romance might develop between them, and later began to feel jealous of her husband’s colleague.

At that time, Potap and Kamenskykh weren’t performing as a duo yet, and the singer, according to the producer, was dating a guy named Vova.

“Let’s be honest—Nastya is very striking; everything about her is very intense. When I first saw her, I even remember what she looked like. It was at the ‘Dynamo’ club; I think she’d already been dating her first boyfriend, Vova, for a while,” Gorova said.

The producer also recalled details of the future star’s look: Nastya had two braids and a blue raincoat. It was then that Oleksiy Potapenko announced that he would likely form a duo with her.

“They (she and Potap) weren’t even in a duo yet. I saw her—she had those two braids and that blue raincoat. Well, and Lesha says, ‘Well, I’ll probably be in a duo with her.’ And right then I knew something was going to happen,” the producer added.

According to Gorova, Nastya Kamenskykh fit the type of woman that Oleksiy Potapenko liked. The producer recalled that his first high school girlfriend was also a tall, curly-haired girl named Nastya.

“Lesha’s first girlfriend from school was Nastya, and she was just as tall and curly-haired. And that’s totally his vibe. I don’t know how I slipped through the cracks between such striking girls. I mean, he likes tall girls—he likes everything in abundance. But back then we had this intense love and incredible support for each other, and I immediately started getting jealous.

For me, it was love at first sight. He didn’t realize it yet—they ended up arguing later, and Nastya was with Vova. It was a very difficult period; I don’t really want to talk about it, but women sense these things on some kind of super-level,” Irina said.

The producer admitted that she had noticed secret text messages between her husband and his colleague, as well as the glances they exchanged. Although Potap didn’t directly admit to her that he was having an affair with Kamenskikh, Gorova sensed that something was changing in their relationship.

“No one comes up to you and says, ‘Yeah, this is happening.’ Where do you even start? With text messages at night. He’d say something like, ‘I was playing soccer,’ or ‘I was texting someone.’ On some subconscious level, you just get it. We also had these opaque bathroom doors, but you can see when the phone light is on. And it starts to boil inside you,” Irina admitted.

Iryna Horova recalled that when she finally mustered the courage to leave Oleksiy Potapenko, he assured her of his feelings, begged her to stay, and promised to disband the band. However, the producer is convinced that those words were a lie.

According to her, the situation was complicated by the fact that she kept seeing joint interviews with Potap and Nastya Kamenskykh, observing their behavior, and watching their music videos.

“Then you see every interview—how they look at each other, how the music videos are filmed. It’s all a very painful story. But deep down, you still think, ‘No way.’ Because you see that in some interviews they’re arguing, or they’re telling you they love you. And then you start figuring out a strategy to get out of this situation,” Gorova shared.

The producer noted that the period she went through was difficult for her, and the final decision to break up took time. According to her, despite the mixed signals, she gradually began planning her exit from the joint business and the relationship.

Iryna Gorova said she first saw Nastya Kamenskykh at the “Dynamo” club.

As a reminder, Ukrainian artists Potap and Nastya Kamenskykh have permanently moved to the U.S. and are renting an apartment in Miami for about $5,800 a month (approximately 263,000 hryvnias). The couple signed the lease back in February but didn’t move into the apartment until August 2026.

Well-known Ukrainian TV host Anatoliy Anatolich emotionally criticized Potap and Nastya Kamenskykh. He stated that, in his opinion, the duo’s stance plays into the hands of the Russians.

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