Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil is working on a collaborative track with Croatian artist Baby Lasagna, who took second place at Eurovision 2024. The song is titled “Meow” and will be released on November 20.

On November 16, Jerry Heil posted a teaser for the new song on her Instagram page, in which she appeared alongside Croatian musician Baby Lasagna. Their collaborative song, Meow, will be released on November 20.

The collaboration brings together two Eurovision 2024 contestants who represented Ukraine and Croatia. At the time, Jerry Heil performed alongside alyona alyona with the song Teresa & Maria, while Baby Lasagna performed Rim Tim Tagi Dim. Both tracks became some of the contest’s biggest hits in Malmö.

In the Eurovision 2024 final, the artists also ended up close to each other in the final standings. Baby Lasagna took second place with 547 points, while the Ukrainian duo Jerry Heil and alyona alyona won bronze with 453 points. At the same time, based on the results of the public vote, the Croatian performer was declared the winner, while the Ukrainian duo took second place.

Despite his predominantly rock and metal aesthetic, Baby Lasagna doesn’t shy away from pop music. Recently, the artist released his own version of Britney Spears’ famous hit ...Baby One More Time, reimagining it with a heavier metal sound.

The musician admitted that he listened to the American pop star back in his youth, although he wasn’t very eager to admit it at the time. He called his new work a small tribute to the pop legend.

The announcement of the joint track by Jerry Heil and Baby Lasagna even caught the attention of the official Eurovision account. In the comments, the contest organizers reacted to the upcoming premiere with the phrase: “We’re meowing really loud.”

Ukrainian representatives of the music industry also congratulated the singer on her international collaboration. Among those who left comments under the post were “Fabrika Zirok” host Dasha Kubik, singers Kola and Kler, as well as DJ Korolova, who is known far beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Earlier, singer Jerry Heil and actor Oleksandr Rudynskyi starred in a new Ukrainian adidas Originals campaign dedicated to the return of the ADISTAR CONTROL 5 sneakers. The model first appeared in 2008 as a shoe designed for stable road running.

The song “Teresa&Maria” by Ukrainian singers Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, with which they represented Ukraine at Eurovision 2024, has surpassed 1 billion total streams.

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