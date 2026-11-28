Ukrainian singer Kamaliya, who divorced Pakistani businessman Mohammad Zahoor in 2023, revealed under what conditions she might reconcile with her ex-husband.

Despite the divorce, the former spouses remain on friendly terms for the sake of their two daughters, Arabella and Mirabella.

Kamaliya noted that even if Zahoor wanted to win her back, his desire alone would not be enough.

“That is, if I forgive him,” the singer emphasized, without revealing any details.

When asked if she’s ready to forgive her ex-husband and take the first step toward reconciling, the singer replied vaguely:

“We’ll see. I don’t know.”

For his part, Mohammad Zahur stated that his heart is currently free, but he remains ready to support Kamaliya.

“My heart is free. It loves my children. And it loves them very much. I love Kamaliya, too. She is the mother of my children,” said the businessman.

Recently, the artist commented on the possibility of their reconciliation on the show “Alone with Glamour.”

The ex-husband of singer Kamaliya, businessman Mohammad Zahur, reacted to her high-profile interview. In it, the artist admitted that she was never officially married to him and felt unloved for many years.

Singer Kamaliya spoke about an ex-boyfriend who was physically abusive toward her.

Video: After her divorce from Zahur, Kamaliya stated that she had never been married.

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