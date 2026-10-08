American rapper Kanye West could have received about $20 million for the canceled concerts in St. Petersburg. According to sources, the contract allegedly does not require the artist to return the funds received in the event of a cancellation.

Kanye West’s concerts were scheduled to take place on October 10 and 11 at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg. However, the organizers announced that the performances would not take place on those dates.

According to sources cited by Kommersant, Kanye West received approximately $20 million. Part of this amount was reportedly intended to pay his team.

At the same time, according to the publication’s sources, the contract allegedly does not contain a provision for refunds in the event of concert cancellations.

The organizers stated that refunds for purchased tickets will begin on October 12. Meanwhile, dissatisfied fans have already begun taking legal action—at least nine lawsuits have been filed so far.

Meanwhile, Anna Subcheva, head of Say Agency, denied reports that the rapper was paid $20 million. She called these claims “absolutely false” and stated that the organizers’ losses are not substantial.

Meanwhile, the TV channel “Dozhd” has suggested that Nadezhda Solovyova—Vladimir Pozner’s wife—may have been involved in the cancellation of Kanye West’s concerts.

According to journalists, her agency, SAV Entertainment, together with promoter Yevgeny Finkelstein, initially attempted to organize the American rapper’s performances in Russia.

However, as “Dozhd” claims, they were outmaneuvered by Anna Subcheva’s Say Agency, which offered Kanye West a higher fee.

According to “Dozhd,” following the conflict, Nadezhda Solovyova and Yevgeny Finkelstein allegedly used their connections in the Second Directorate of the FSB to secure a ban on the concerts for political reasons.

However, this information is presented specifically as a theory and an assertion by “Dozhd” journalists and is not a confirmed fact.

In St. Petersburg, Russia, two sold-out concerts by American rapper Kanye West, who also performs under the name Ye, were canceled. The shows were scheduled to take place on October 10 and 11 at the Gazprom Arena.

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