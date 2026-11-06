A Pissarro painting stolen by the Nazis will be returned to the owner's descendants

A Paris court ruled that a painting by French artist Camille Pissarro, which the Nazis confiscated during World War II, must be returned to the descendants of banker Salomon Flavien. The painting later appeared at a Sotheby’s auction in London, where it was sold for 1.4 million euros in 2024. The court invalidated all sales of the painting following its theft and ordered the auction house to disclose the buyer’s name.

The painting in question is “Port of Dieppe,” also known by its full title, “Fishing Harbor and the Ducken Basin in Dieppe, a Sunny Day.” Camille Pissarro painted it in 1902. In 1935, the painting was purchased by the French-Romanian banker and art collector Salomon Flavian. During the occupation of France in 1941, the Nazis confiscated Flavian’s property, including his art collection. Pissarro’s painting also disappeared. After the end of World War II, the collector attempted to recover his works, but this painting could not be located.

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The work remained out of the public eye for many years. It reappeared at auction only in June 2024. At that time, Sotheby’s put it up for auction in London, where an anonymous buyer purchased the painting for 1.2 million pounds sterling—approximately 1.4 million euros.

Afterward, Flavian’s descendants filed a lawsuit in Paris. Seven family members demanded that the sale be annulled and the painting returned to its rightful owners. They also claimed that the agreement under which the painting was put up for auction did not take into account the interests of all the heirs. According to them, only two relatives consented to the deal, while the rest were not involved in its conclusion.

How the Painting Was Prepared for Sale

During the court proceedings, special attention was paid to the painting’s provenance. Sotheby’s and Mondex Corporation—a company specializing in the search for and return of stolen works of art—insisted that the painting could have been sold before the start of World War II. According to the version presented by these parties, the painting may have passed from Flavian to art dealer Paul Rosenberg around 1937–1938, and subsequently to British collector Edward Le Bas. If this version were confirmed, the painting could not have been confiscated by the Nazis from the banker’s collection in 1941.

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To verify the painting’s history, the seller commissioned a study by art historian Mary Kate Cleary. She did not find the painting among the list of works that the Nazis seized from Flavian. The researcher also concluded that the painting could have ended up in the possession of a British collector even before the war. However, the family’s attorney, Corinne Gershkovich, cast doubt on these conclusions. She pointed out gaps in the documentation and stated that the study did not adequately take into account Flavian’s own archives. The attorney also suggested that the documents might have confused the Pissarro painting with another work by the artist.

According to The Art Newspaper, during the trial, the court concluded that Flavian’s descendants had provided evidence of the banker’s ownership of the painting and its confiscation by the Nazis. In contrast, Sotheby’s and Mondex, despite their research, were unable to convincingly prove that Flavian had sold the painting before the war.

The Court’s Ruling

On November 5, 2026, a Paris court invalidated all sales of the painting following its confiscation, including the auction sale in London on June 25, 2024. The court ordered that the work be returned to the descendants of Salomon Flavian, regardless of who currently possesses it or in which country it is located. In addition, Sotheby’s was ordered to provide the family, within two months, with the full name of the buyer who purchased the painting at auction in 2024. This is necessary so that the heirs can secure the actual return of the painting. For each day of delay, the auction house faces a fine of 1,000 euros.

The court also ordered Sotheby’s and Mondex to each pay 20,000 euros in court costs. The ruling is enforceable immediately, even if the parties file an appeal. Mondex has already announced its intention to appeal the verdict. Company founder James Palmer continues to insist that the painting may have belonged to Édouard Le Bas even before the war began. Sotheby’s stated that it respects the court’s decision but will consult with British lawyers regarding its enforcement.

Other Pissarro paintings linked to Nazi looting

The story of “Port of Dieppe” is not the only instance in which works by Camille Pissarro have been at the center of controversy over the looting of art collections during World War II. Among such works are “Shepherdess Returning with Her Sheep,” “Pea Harvest,” and “Square in La Roche-Guillon.” Their fates have also been the subject of legal proceedings and claims for restitution to their former owners or their descendants.

In particular, in 2021, a Berlin museum returned the painting “The Square in La Roche-Guyon” to the heirs of the family from whom the Nazis had seized it. These cases have once again drawn attention to the issue of locating and returning works of art looted during the Holocaust. This is reported by the French television channel TV5 Monde.

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