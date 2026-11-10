Kateryna Buzhynska spoke about the support she receives from her Bulgarian husband

Ukrainian singer Kateryna Buzhynska dedicated a heartfelt post to her husband, Bulgarian businessman Dimitar Stoychev.

According to the celebrity, her husband has not only mastered the Ukrainian language and treats local traditions with respect, but also sincerely cares about the fate of the Ukrainian people during this full-scale war. In addition, Dimitar Stoychev participates in his wife’s charitable activities and helps her support the Ukrainian people.

Kateryna Buzhynska wrote about this on Threads. The singer admitted that her husband’s attitude toward Ukraine makes her especially proud.

“My husband is a foreigner, but Ukraine has long been a part of his life and heart. He has learned the Ukrainian language, respects our traditions, sincerely cares about our country, and supports Ukrainians during these difficult times. Whenever possible, he travels with me on tour, shares my concerns, supports my creative and charitable initiatives, and helps collect donations. And you know, this means a lot to me,” wrote the People’s Artist of Ukraine.

The singer is particularly moved by Dimitar Stoychev’s sincere concern for Ukraine. She believes that her husband’s attitude toward her homeland is a manifestation of love and respect for everything that holds special meaning for her.

According to Buzhynska, true feelings aren’t limited to just a relationship between two people. They also involve respect for the values, beliefs, and everything that’s dear to one’s partner.

“I always say that love isn’t just about two people. It’s also about respect for what is dear to each of us. And for me, Ukraine is my roots, my soul, my homeland, my pain, and my pride,” the celebrity emphasized.

In this way, Kateryna Buzhynska made it clear that her husband’s support is especially valuable to her not only in her personal life but also in her creative and charitable endeavors.

The artist posted a rare photo of them together and shared how important Ukraine has become to her partner.

As a reminder, the beginning of 2026 brought a major scandal in the Ukrainian show business world. People’s Artist of Ukraine Kateryna Buzhynska officially confirmed the end of her long-standing collaboration with Mykhailo Hrytskan, citing a serious conflict and unethical behavior on the part of her colleague.

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