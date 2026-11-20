Ukrainian TV host Kateryna Osadcha found herself at the epicenter of a Russian attack in downtown Kyiv on November 19.

According to Osadcha, this was the first time she had ever experienced such a situation.

She was referring to the attack with rocket-powered drones that Russian forces launched against the capital on November 19.

“I was running errands on Vozdvyzhenska Street when the attack happened—right nearby. Don’t be like me—don’t neglect your safety. Now I know what it’s like to be deafened by an explosion, and I saw how the attack hit the State Emergency Service while they were on duty,” the host noted.

Kateryna Osadcha also publicly addressed the Russians, reacting emotionally to the consequences of the attack and the loss of a human life.

“You think about how many ‘what ifs’ there are in situations like this… if only I’d left earlier, if only I hadn’t gotten in the car, if only it hadn’t ‘hit’ that building entrance… A young man died because of these ‘strikes.’ My condolences to his family. You scum—may these ‘martyrs’ stick in your throats. I hate you,” the TV host wrote.

She shared details of her experience on her Instagram page.

As a reminder, Ukrainian actress Olga Sumska found herself in the epicenter of the explosions during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 19–20. On the eve of her 60th birthday, the actress, along with her husband, actor Vitaliy Borisyuk, took shelter and endured the most intense phase of the shelling.

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