Ukrainian actors Kateryna Tyshkevych and Valentin Tomusyak shared the first photos of their son Daniel, who just turned one month old. To mark the occasion, the couple took several family photos with their baby and a blue birthday cake.

The boy is the couple’s first child together. Kateryna Tyshkevych shared her feelings about motherhood on Instagram and talked about how she’s gradually getting used to caring for a newborn.

“Daniel is one month old today. It’s so fascinating to watch the tiny changes in his face every day and realize that some of these changes are happening literally through the direct involvement of your own body. How his little cheeks gradually fill out, how his body grows stronger, and how you yourself become less and less afraid to pick him up, bathe him, or slip his tiny hands into his little booties,” the actress wrote.

The star of the series “Nothing Happens Twice” admitted that she’s still adjusting to her new role as a mom. According to her, her husband has felt more confident caring for the baby since the very moment their son was born.

“Our dad was braver about all of this from the very beginning, while I’ve only just now learned how to put a diaper on our little one without panicking,” Kateryna Tyshkevych shared.

It was reported that Ukrainian actors Kateryna Tyshkevych and Valentin Tomusyak became parents. On October 28, 2026, the couple welcomed their first child, whom they named Daniel.

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