American singer Katy Perry first caught the public’s attention when she appeared alongside her boyfriend—former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The couple attended the annual Baby2Baby Gala charity event.

The 42-year-old artist chose a stunning outfit by designer Antonio Grimaldi for the event. She appeared in a bustier dress entirely embroidered with silver sequins.

The outfit was complemented by a long, powder-pink satin skirt and a matching cape. Sparkling earrings completed the look.

The singer’s new hairstyle also drew particular attention. Katy Perry sported a short bob with curled ends—her shortest haircut in the past two years. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a center part.

Justin Trudeau complemented his partner’s elegant style. The 54-year-old politician arrived at the event in a cream-colored tuxedo with black pants, a white shirt, and a black bow tie.

On the red carpet, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau posed together, smiled for the photographers, and made no secret of their affection for one another. Their joint appearance was one of the highlights of the charity event.

As a reminder, American singer Katy Perry celebrated her 42nd birthday with her boyfriend—former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Instead of a traditional birthday party, the couple opted for an active getaway: they went to a canyon, climbed a cliff, and went kayaking.

Prior to this, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed his support in a unique way for his 18-year-old son, Xavier, who is building a music career under the stage name Xav. The politician danced to his son’s new track, “Downtown,” showing that he’s ready to support his creative endeavors.

As a reminder, a video of American singer Katy Perry is circulating widely on social media, in which users spotted former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Previously, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their first joint appearance on the red carpet.

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