The star couple, actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, will celebrate their jade wedding anniversary on November 18, 2026. The couple has been officially married for 26 years.

Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed the unusual location where they are celebrating their anniversary. The actress was one of the first to congratulate her husband, posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram that was taken during their trip to Antarctica. In her post, she addressed her beloved, saying she loves him to the ends of the earth and back.

Source: Instagram.

As a reminder, American actor and producer Michael Douglas arrived in Kyiv on September 10, 2024. He has been actively supporting Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Earlier, CORE, the foundation of actor and director Sean Penn in Ukraine, announced that it would provide Lviv with $100,000 to help rebuild homes following the Russian attack.

Read us on