In the song, the artists address hypocrisy, double standards, injustice, and the anger that builds up inside people.

The idea for the duet came about spontaneously. The artists combined different musical styles and released an animated music video in a cartoon style to accompany the track.

According to alyona alyona, anger is felt everywhere today—both online and in real life. At the same time, the song does not incite aggression but simply conveys emotions that society often remains silent about.

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Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona (Alona Savranenko) showed what her stomach looks like the day after her gastric bypass surgery. The artist showed her scars and talked about how she’s feeling after the procedure.

Earlier, rapper Alyona Alyona admitted that she had undergone bariatric surgery.

Prior to that, Alyona Alyona had spoken about her life weighing 125 kg and her health issues.

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