Khristina Gornak admitted that she is going through an emotionally difficult time

Notary, blogger, and contestant on “The Bachelor—Season 15” Khristina Gornak spoke about the difficult emotional period she is currently going through.

“I’m tired. I just want to be a woman. I rarely share moments like this, but things have really been tough for me lately. And I guess I’m a little tired of being the one who can always do it all, who always gets things done, helps out, offers support, and finds solutions—both for myself and for everyone around me,” Gornak admitted.

According to the blogger, she often helps others while forgetting about her own needs. Now Khristina wants to allow herself some rest and stop demanding constant productivity from herself.

“Not to demand productivity from myself every second. Not to beat myself up for taking a break. Not to try to be strong when I just want to let out a sigh or cry. I want to learn to prioritize myself not only when everything is going well, but especially when things are tough for me,” she wrote.

Gornak also said that she’s striving to regain her inner peace and rediscover the joy of life.

“My main goal is to pull myself out of this emotional abyss. To regain my inner peace, my spark. And to fully experience the joy of life again. Because everything around me is extinguishing that,” Khrystyna shared.

In closing, she added that sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is to stop demanding too much of yourself.

Source: social media

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