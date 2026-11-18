Lyubomyr Levytskyi’s “KILLHOUSE” is gearing up for a wide release in the U.S.: an English-language version was presented in Washington

The Ukrainian military action thriller “KILLHOUSE,” directed by Lyubomyr Levytskyi, was screened in the U.S. for the first time. The screening in Washington made a strong impression on the audience and drew a full house at the historic Burke Theater, located at the U.S. Navy Memorial near the Capitol.

The screening was attended by members of the U.S. Congress, American service members, representatives of U.S. defense, intelligence, and security agencies, diplomats, and international supporters of Ukraine.

“KILLHOUSE” was produced during the full-scale invasion with the participation of active-duty Ukrainian service members. The film is inspired by a real-life operation to rescue civilians using drones, which was previously chronicled in the award-winning documentary *Follow Me*. The film combines spectacular cinematic action with an authentic portrayal of modern warfare, in which technology plays a key role. At the heart of the story is a tale of courage, trust, self-sacrifice, and the value of human life.

A panel discussion followed the screening. Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, former White House Special Representative for Ukraine, opened the discussion with his remarks.

“The film made a huge impression on me. All of America needs to see it. It’s a truly wonderful, emotionally powerful film that captures the spirit of the Ukrainian nation. They are fighting as one team; they are fighting together; they are fighting for what we fought for 250 years ago,” commented Keith Kellogg.

Also participating in the discussion were director Lyubomyr Levytskyi, the film’s co-producer, Artur Mykhno, co-founder and CEO of Work.ua, Bill Cole, founder and CEO of PTSI, as well as Ukrainian service members—representatives of the units involved in the film’s production.

Participants discussed the realities of modern warfare, the transformative role of cutting-edge technologies, Ukraine’s unique combat experience, and the strategic importance of continued cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. They also discussed the film’s upcoming wide release for American audiences: during the event, a new international version of “KILLHOUSE” was presented, specially adapted for English-speaking viewers.

“The film has helped Americans emotionally grasp the new nature of modern warfare. It is particularly important to me that the film serves as an opportunity to rethink approaches to security and support for Ukraine, which today is defending not only itself but also security far beyond its borders,” commented Lyubomyr Levytskyi.

The first screening of “KILL HOUSE” in the U.S. was organized by the American Peace Through Strength Institute (PTSI), which works in the fields of national security, defense policy, and the development of international partnerships, and the film’s Hollywood distributor, in collaboration with Ukrainian Films USA and the Embassy of Ukraine in the U.S.

The creative team is convinced that a powerful story can deepen understanding of Ukraine’s struggle, highlight the human cost of defending freedom, and remind viewers why continued American support remains essential in countering Russian aggression.

The screening in Washington served as a symbolic meeting point between Ukraine’s combat experience, the American defense community, and the international film industry. But above all, this event embodied the film’s central message:

“Without you, there is no me. There is only us.”

The screening was supported by the film’s partners—Karpatska Dzherelna, Work.ua, Nova Poshta, Darnitsa, and the energy company NUE.

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