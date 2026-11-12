After filming the series, Kim Kardashian showered her colleagues with expensive gifts

46-year-old Kim Kardashian decided to surprise her colleagues after wrapping up filming on the series *All Is Fair* and prepared luxurious gifts for the cast. However, some of the gifts turned out to be so unusual that even Hollywood stars were hesitant to use them.

According to Sarah Paulson, after wrapping up filming for the first season of the series *Everything Is Fair*, Kim Kardashian gave every member of the cast identical black Balenciaga bags.

After the second season, the celebrity decided not to lower the bar. This time, her colleagues received NikeSKIMS bags, as well as the opportunity to go on a real shopping spree in Mexico City.

Kardashian personally took the cast to the store and invited them to pick out whatever they liked.

“I asked, ‘Really? Anything I want?’” recalled Sarah Paulson.

However, expensive bags and shopping weren’t the only surprises from Kim.

Among the gifts, the actors also received gift certificates for facial treatments using products derived from salmon milk, as well as comprehensive Prenuvo medical checkups.

However, the actresses never actually used the beauty gifts.

During the premiere of the second season, Sarah Paulson joked that Kim Kardashian was quite surprised by this reaction to her gifts.

The celebrity even offered her colleague an alternative cosmetic treatment—Xerf, designed to tighten the skin without surgery.

Kardashian joked that if the actors don’t use the gifted treatments anytime soon, she’ll take them for herself.

The 51-year-old actress Sarah Paulson spoke about Kardashian’s generosity on Vogue’s podcast *The Run-Through*, according to *People*.

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