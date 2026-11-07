"Molodist" Film Festival 2026: Winners and Must-See Films

The Kyiv International Film Festival “Molodist” has been held since 1970. Initially, it served as a showcase for short films by students of the Kyiv Institute of Theater Arts, but over the years it has evolved into an international event where filmmakers from various countries present their work.

This year marked the 55th edition of the festival. The international competition program featured over 40 films, while Ukrainian cinema had its own competitions and separate premieres. The jury consisted of leading figures in the film industry.

The festival has already ended, but the films will remain with us. To help you know what to look for, UA.News journalist Anita Violina has put together a selection of the best films from “Molodist 2026,” featuring winners of the international competition and Ukrainian productions. Find out what’s worth watching from the festival program in our article.

“Camouflage”

Release Year: 2026

Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Starring: Artur Aliyev, Yelyzaveta Tsilik, Anna Yaremchuk-Bobalo

The story begins in 2021. Twenty-two-year-old Vitaliy leaves his mother Tetyana and sister Zhenya behind in Ukraine and travels to Munich, dreaming of a new life. Life as an immigrant is very difficult for him at first, but he eventually finds his place in a student theater troupe. However, everything changes with the full-scale invasion. His mother and sister are forced to flee the country and join Vitaliy. They bring with them conflicts and emotions that are impossible to escape, even when far from the war.

This is a joint German-Ukrainian project that won the Grand Prix at the 55th “Molodist” Film Festival. Director Mykyta Gibalenko received the top prize for the film: the “Scythian Deer” statuette and $5,000 from the festival’s partner. Gibalenko has been living in Germany since 2013, so his feature-length debut also partly tells his own story. The world premiere took place at the Venice Film Festival in the Giornate degli Autori section; the film was subsequently screened in Hamburg and other cities in Germany and Brazil.

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“Filipiñana”

Release Year: 2026

Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Starring: Joribel Agoto, Carmen Castellanos, Terry Guzman

The story unfolds at an exclusive suburban golf club near Manila. A 17-year-old Ilocana girl works there and tries to return a golf club to the club’s president. This act reveals to her a terrible truth about her job, her country, and her own past. The film was shot at real golf clubs in the provinces of Laguna and Batangas.

Rafael Manuel is a Filipino-Singaporean director. The film won the Best Feature Film award in the international competition at the Molodist Film Festival and received the “Scythian Deer” award and $2,000. The 2020 short film *Filipiniana* won the Silver Bear (Jury Prize) at the Berlinale. The feature-length version premiered at Sundance in January 2026, where it received a Special Jury Prize for Creative Vision. Manuel also received the New Directors Award at the San Francisco Film Festival, and the film was screened in Berlin. The Philippine Film Academy selected the film as its official submission for the Oscars in the “Best International Feature Film” category. Critics have praised the film’s visual style; film critic Justin Chang, in particular, highlighted this in his review. It is a slow-paced auteur film, and the director himself warned that it is “Filipino art cinema.”

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“Open World”

Release Year: 2026

Genre: Documentary short film

IMDb Rating: 8.4

The protagonist of this story was forced to flee Ukraine because of the war. Several years later, he attempts to return home to Zaporizhzhia with the help of a robotic dog. The filmmakers reflect on exile, memory, and how technology can serve as a bridge between a person and the home they cannot reach. The jury of the Film Critics Association in Kyiv praised the inventive artistic approach and the original perspective on the experience of being far from home and the search for a connection to it.

Khimey and Malashchuk work as an artistic duo. Their mediums are video, installation, and performance. The short documentary won the national competition at “Molodist.” However, the accolades began even earlier. The film was selected for the main competition at Oberhausen, one of the largest short film festivals, which featured 50 films from 36 countries. At the 17th Wiz-Art Festival in Lviv, where over 200 films were screened, “Open World” received the Grand Prix and the Ukrainian Film Critics Association Award. In October, the film made the shortlist for the 2027 European Film Academy in the European Short Film — Prix Vimeo category. Other Ukrainian works are also on the list. The nominations will be announced in November, and the ceremony will take place on January 16, 2027, in Athens.



“Fuel in the Veins” (Du fioul dans les artères)

Release Year: 2026

Genre: drama, melodrama, romance

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Starring: Alexis Manenti, Julian Svezhevsky

The main character, Étienne, is the son of a long-haul truck driver and a truck driver himself. He lives by a strict routine between highways, warehouses, and gas stations. Everything changes when Étienne’s path crosses that of Bartosz, a Polish truck driver. A bond forms between them, and it is from this bond that a romantic story begins, one that changes the course of both their lives. The action unfolds on highways, in supermarkets, at parking lots, and in rest stop restrooms—in spaces where intimacy seems impossible. The filmmaker himself speaks of the two themes that interest him most in cinema: time and love.

Director Pierre Le Gall grew up near an ordinary provincial highway; he dreamed of hitting the road, and it led him to Paris and to screenwriting. He has written for television, theater, and film. *Fuel in the Veins* is his feature-length debut, which, according to critics, is partly autobiographical. The world premiere took place in 2026 in the “Critics’ Week” section of the Cannes Film Festival, where the film was screened out of competition as a special presentation.

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*Der Heimatlose*

Release Year: 2026

Genre: drama, mystery

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Starring: Paul Bosche, Philippe Froissant, Emilia Schüle

The main character, Hein, returns to his native island community after many years away. But no one there recognizes him. The villagers convene a trial to determine who he really is, and the more they discuss it, the more their memories, truths, and certainties begin to crumble. The plot is structured as an intimate drama with elements of a mystery, which a critic at an American film festival compared to Greek tragedy and the plays of Ibsen. The director identifies identity and belonging as one of the film’s key themes: returning home forces one to reassess where one truly belongs. The film was shot on the German islands of Sylt and Norderne. In Kyiv, it won the Audience Choice Award and the “Scythian Deer” award.

This is Kai Stenike’s directorial debut. The director was born in 1986 in Verdol, studied film, completed an internship at the Berlin studio X Filme Creative Pool, and has also directed music videos and short films. He now lives in Berlin. The film’s world premiere took place in 2026 in the Perspectives competition for new directors, and at the same festival, *The Outcast* received the Teddy Award, presented by the jury for films with LGBTQ+ themes.

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“Brother”

Release Year: 2026

Genre: drama, short film

Starring: Yuriy Vykhovanets, Viktor Abramyuk, Hanna Babynska

Vasyl lives in a remote Carpathian village, where he manages the household and helps his mother with their traditional craft of making bedspreads. One evening, his younger brother Ivan unexpectedly arrives at their family home. He is gay and a soldier, and before being sent to the front lines, he wants to discuss his final wish, just in case. If he dies, he asks that his partner have him cremated in Kyiv, rather than buried in the village where he was never truly accepted. Of course, this goes against local traditions, and Vasyl finds himself torn between his brother’s last wish and his own notions of what is considered right.

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The film has been praised for its directorial and acting prowess, the complexity of its characters, and its sensitive exploration of the LGBT community in the context of war.

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