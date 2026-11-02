Australian director, screenwriter and journalist Allan Clarke has become the artistic director of the 11th Festival du Cinéma Aborigène Australien, a festival of Indigenous Australian cinema to be held in Paris, France, in December. ABC News Australia reports.

Clarke is a Muruwari and Gomeroi man who grew up in Bourke, New South Wales, and now lives in Paris. He is also an award-winning journalist and director of the documentaries The Dark Emu Story and The Bowraville Murders.

Festival programme

This year's festival theme is Kinetic — Tradition in Motion: Cinema in Revolt. Clarke said he wants to focus on filmmakers who challenge the established order, rethink and transform film genres while telling Indigenous Australian stories.

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The programme will include films by acclaimed creators Warwick Thornton, Wayne Blair and Danielle Maclean. According to Clarke, in recent years Indigenous Australian cinema has increasingly explored genres including romantic comedy and horror.

A platform for Australian stories

Festival founder Greta Morton-Ellange said there had previously been no dedicated platform for Indigenous Australian cinema in France and Europe. Such films could be included in the programmes of major festivals in Cannes, Berlin and Toronto, but there was no specialised festival.

Clarke seeks to counter negative stereotypes about Indigenous Australians and broaden European audiences' understanding of their contemporary contribution to international culture. He noted that much of the film and television content about Indigenous Australians known to Europeans was made by people who are not members of these peoples. Screen Australia's head of Indigenous content, Gillian Moody-Ardler, said international audiences are interested in such stories.

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