Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, and their 11-year-old children—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—joined together to celebrate Monaco’s National Day.

The family attended a solemn Mass at St. Nicholas Cathedral.

For the event, Princess Charlene chose a milky-cream pantsuit with floral embellishments and a matching hat. Her daughter Gabriella wore a coat in a similar shade with matching decorative elements.

Prince Albert II wore the sovereign prince’s ceremonial uniform, while Crown Prince Jacques wore the uniform of the Monaco Carabiniers.

November 19 marks Prince’s Day in Monaco—the principality’s main national holiday. On this day, the country honors its monarch, the princely family, and the history of the state. The celebrations include solemn ceremonies, a military parade, a religious service, award ceremonies, and various events for residents and visitors to Monaco.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During a visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

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