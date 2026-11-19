Ukrainian singer and former member of the band “VIA Gra,” Misha Romanova, announced that she had undergone surgery. The artist posted a photo from her hospital room but did not specify what kind of surgery she had.

Recently, the singer shared a selection of photos from November on Instagram. Among them, followers noticed a photo from the hospital showing Romanova lying in a room with a catheter in her hand.

In her post, the singer reflected on the month and noted that it had been eventful. Despite her busy schedule, she found time not only for work and personal meetings but also for surgery.

“November isn’t even over yet, and I already feel like I’ve lived a whole little life of my own. I managed to perform on stage, attend important meetings, have surgery (yes, there was even room in my schedule for that), go through a real marathon of beauty treatments, see people dear to my heart, finally meet my friend’s little princess of a daughter, hang out with friends, and feel so much warmth, tenderness, and care from my loved one. And amid all this frantic pace, I realized once again just how much I love Kyiv,” wrote Misha Romanova.

The singer did not disclose exactly what kind of surgery she underwent. Nor did she provide any details about her condition following the medical procedure.

The artist posted a selection of photos from November on her Instagram.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV host Natalya Solonik reported on her recovery following a serious traffic accident in which she sustained severe injuries.

Read us on