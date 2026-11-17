Vitaliy Zagoruiko and Anfisa Chekhova competed together on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2011. According to the dancer, they didn’t just work on their routines together back then—they also became friends. During the project, the artists spent a lot of time together, so they continued to stay in touch after the show ended.

Zagoruyko remembers Chekhova as a kind and experienced person. That is why, after the outbreak of the war, he decided to reach out to her personally. The dancer hoped that the TV host, with her large audience, would be able to draw attention to the events in Ukraine and help Ukrainians. “I wrote to her right away. Well, of course, that was probably a very naive and impulsive message on my part. I explained what was happening. And, of course, I asked for help, because she has an audience,” he said in an interview with Alina Dorotyuk.

According to the soldier, Chekhova replied to his message. She wasn’t rude or aggressive, but Zagoruiko didn’t hear a clear stance on the Russian invasion at that time. The TV host was also in shock over what was happening and, as the dancer explained, needed time to come to terms with the situation. At the time, Zagoruiko did not yet fully understand his former partner’s attitude toward the war. He also speculated that the Russians’ behavior might be influenced by internal pressure and restrictions within their country. However, over time, his own views on the responsibility of Russian citizens have become much more categorical.

Vitaliy Zagoruiko currently serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During our conversation, he agreed that responsibility for the war and the destruction of Ukrainians lies not only with the Russian government but also with the society of the aggressor country. “Of course, it’s collective responsibility. Take our society and Ukraine as an example: if something pushes us past our limit, what do we do? We go out and speak up about it. Maybe not right now, as we’d like, but there’s a war going on out there,” the serviceman explained.

What is known about Anfisa Chekhova’s stance on the war

After the full-scale invasion began, Anfisa Chekhova publicly spoke out against the war, but did not directly condemn Russia as the state that attacked Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, the TV host published an anti-war poem calling for an end to the hostilities. Later, she recorded a video message in which she spoke about her love for Ukraine and the need for the two countries to reach an agreement. These posts were subsequently removed from her social media pages.

In August 2022, Chekhova mentioned the war again. At that time, she posted a photo with an American flag and spoke about moving to the U.S. According to the host, local residents treated her kindly, despite her Russian background. She also thanked Americans for their lack of prejudice toward Russians, wished her followers peace, and stated that she is proud of her citizenship.

Later, Chekhova said that she loves Russia regardless of politics and living conditions. And in March 2025, she took another political step—she became a member of the Russian party “New People.” This political party supported participants in the so-called “special military operation” and provided assistance to the Russian military.

Thus, despite her initial anti-war statements, the TV host’s public stance did not subsequently amount to a clear condemnation of Russia’s actions. It is against the backdrop of these events that Zagoruiko now views Russian society’s responsibility for the full-scale war against Ukraine differently.