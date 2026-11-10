Ukrainian singer Nazarii Huk, known by his stage name Yulik, said that he has been granted a deferment from mobilization due to his work as a teacher.

The artist noted that he has been teaching acting, stage speech, theater, playwriting, and the arts for many years. According to him, it is his work as a teacher that serves as the basis for the deferment.

At the same time, Yulik did not rule out the possibility of joining the Armed Forces in the future, though he currently has no such plans.

Nazariy Huk was a member of the band DZIDZIO from 2012 to 2018, where he served as a keyboardist and backup vocalist. After that, he launched his solo career.

Source: “Alone with Glamour” project

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh has ended his long-standing collaboration with director Alan Badoev. They met on “Star Factory” and, over the course of 18 years, created numerous hits and music videos together.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh has signed a contract with Sony Music, according to “Segodnya.” The company’s roster includes Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and many other stars.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskikh stated that he will not refund Russian citizens for tickets to his canceled concerts.

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