Greek singer Konstantinos Argiros performed in Ankara, Türkiye, at a concert at ATO Congresium. Before the performance, he said he was open to new creative projects with Turkish musicians, Anadolu Agency reports.

Concert in Ankara

The concert was organized through the cooperation of Epifoni and Sinkron Management. Argiros performed a number of his popular songs for the audience. According to the singer, every time he visits Türkiye, he feels the warm attitude of the local public.

“Every time I come to Türkiye, I am welcomed with immense love. I would like to thank Turkish music fans for this,” Argiros said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Collaboration with Turkish musicians

Argiros mentioned his joint concert with Turkish singer Sila and noted that he was open to further cooperation with Turkish performers. He also did not rule out the possibility of recording another song with Sila. After returning to Athens, the singer plans to begin work on new projects and compositions.

Argiros said that he has listened to and followed Turkish music since childhood. He drew attention to the similarity of Türkiye’s and Greece’s musical traditions, particularly shared melodies and influences originating from cultural heritage. The singer separately praised the voice and performances of Turkish artist İbrahim Tatlıses.

Read us on