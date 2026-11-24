Classical music is gradually moving beyond the confines of concert halls. A performance venue can now be a monastery chapel, a university auditorium, or a forest clearing. Performance challenges are also moving beyond traditional practices: musicians work with graphic notation, sound effects that blur the line between musical tone and noise, and the spatial arrangement of the ensemble. This process is giving rise to a distinct type of group—small international ensembles created to realize specific projects and working in close creative dialogue with composers.

One such group is the STRO.MY Ensemble—a Prague-based ensemble specializing in contemporary academic music. In the fall of 2022, the ensemble presented two concert programs featuring Ukrainian violinist Lidiya Mordyuk: a performance at Martinů Hall at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (HAMU) as part of the Dvořák Prague International Festival, and a concert in the MODERNA series dedicated to the presentation of the album *Spoken* by Czech composer Karel Havlíček. As a member of the STRO.MY Ensemble, Lydia Mordyuk has served as Principal First Violin since the ensemble’s founding.

Lydia Mordyuk is a graduate of the P. I. Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine, where she studied under Bohdana Pivnenko. Her professional experience includes chamber ensemble and orchestral work in Ukraine and Europe, and since 2022, she has collaborated on international projects in contemporary academic music in Europe.

On the specifics of working as a concertmaster in a contemporary academic ensemble, on how interpretive decisions are formed without any prior tradition, and on her experience performing on Prague stages in the fall of 2022 — in a conversation with Lydia Mordyuk.

“In a contemporary ensemble, the concertmaster becomes an active co-creator of the performance concept”

— Lidia, your professional title is “Principal First Violin, STRO.MY Ensemble.” To a listener who is only generally familiar with orchestral structure, this might simply mean the “first violin” of the ensemble. However, as I understand it, in a contemporary ensemble this role is much broader?

— Yes, in the context of the STRO.MY Ensemble, the concertmaster is first and foremost a musician who ensures the artistic unity of the string section and serves as the primary link between the conductor and the ensemble. As concertmaster, I coordinated the work of the string section—which included second violin, viola, cello, and double bass—and was responsible for its musical cohesion during rehearsals and performances.

The very nature of new academic music places special demands on this role. When a piece is performed for the first time, the ensemble usually has nothing to rely on but the score itself. Many decisions regarding sound, articulation, and the character of phrases emerge directly during rehearsals through dialogue between the composer and the ensemble. The process resembles work in a laboratory: musicians experiment with sound, spatial arrangement, and unconventional performance techniques, gradually discovering the most precise ways to realize the composer’s vision. In this process, the concertmaster becomes one of the key participants in shaping the performance concept.

— Where is the line between realizing the composer’s vision and one’s own interpretive initiative?

— For me, that line is drawn where the performer’s initiative remains a means of realizing the composer’s vision, rather than a substitute for it. The score and the composer’s artistic concept set the general direction, but during rehearsals it is often necessary to find specific interpretive techniques that will allow this concept to be fully realized.

We discussed such decisions directly with the composer. If a performance suggestion helped convey his idea more accurately or made it possible to realize it more effectively in practice, he might support it. Therefore, this was not a departure from the composer’s concept, but rather a creative dialogue aimed at finding its most compelling sound.

For example, in one of the pieces, the composer asked me to coordinate the string section while creating a sound effect of heavy breathing. We reproduced this effect in an unconventional way, using not the usual sound of the strings, but the hair of the bows and the wooden surface of the instruments’ soundboards. All the performers had to execute these movements in unison so that the individual sounds would merge into a single sound wave. At the same time, the result was not meant to resemble a mechanically synchronized ensemble performance: according to the composer’s vision, the string section was to sound like a single living organism in which each phrase naturally emerges, unfolds, and fades away—just like a breath.

In this episode, I was essentially coordinating the string section from within: the musicians were guided by my gestures, my breathing, and the beginning of each phrase. My task was to ensure precise coordination of movements while preserving the natural sound intended by the composer. This is precisely how I see the role of the concertmaster: not to alter the composer’s vision, but to take responsibility for ensuring that it is accurately and convincingly realized by the entire string section.

“A performance at Dvořák Prague is an opportunity to reach the audience of one of Europe’s most prominent festivals”

— In the fall of 2022, STRO.MY had two significant performances. Let’s start with the first one—on September 24, at the Martinů Hall of the Academy of Performing Arts, as part of the Dvořák Prague Festival. Tell us about the format of this performance.

— It was a showcase—a professional presentation program as part of the festival. The format was initiated by Czech horn player Radek Baborák as an opportunity for young musicians and composers to present their projects to the professional audience of Dvořák Prague. Dvořák Prague is a prestigious Czech festival of classical music, whose program traditionally combines world-class artists with the presentation of young performers and composers.

Background: Radek Baborák is one of the world’s most renowned contemporary French horn players: from 2003 to 2010, he served as principal French horn of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, winner of the 1994 ARD International Music Competition in Munich, the Prague Spring International Music Competition, and other leading European competitions. Since 2008, he has been actively performing as a conductor.

STRO.MY was invited to a showcase to perform two compositions by Czech composer and conductor Jiří Trtík, who founded the ensemble. The Martinů Hall was filled to capacity on the day of the performance; the event was aimed primarily at the professional community and festival guests.

“In the lobby of the law school, which is unofficially called the ‘pool’”

— Three weeks later, the second concert took place—on October 16, as part of the MODERNA series. The venue was unconventional; please tell us more about that as well.

— Yes, the concert took place in Prague—in the lobby of the Faculty of Law at Charles University. Due to its distinctive architecture and acoustic characteristics, the space is unofficially called “the pool.” This is where the title of the article in the Czech music publication klasikaplus.cz, “Karel Havlíček v bazénu,” dedicated to this concert, comes from. The MODERNA series is a concert series dedicated to showcasing contemporary Czech composers.

The program featured the album *Spoken* by Czech composer, sound designer, and soloist Karel Havlíček, which he recorded over the course of two years in Prague and Los Angeles. The music combined a contemporary academic style with cinematic thinking, electronics, and original sound design. The STRO.MY Ensemble performed the chamber music parts under the direction of Jiří Trtík, while Karel Havlíček served as the program’s composer and soloist.

— What changes when, instead of a symphony hall, you find yourself in an atypical space, and classical music is combined with electronic music?

— Working on this project placed special demands on the musicians. Each musician was miked individually, so any intonation or ensemble inaccuracy became immediately noticeable. We were required to maintain perfect intonation and ensemble unity and to listen to one another with extreme attention. Havlíček’s music is built on long sustained notes, harmonics, syncopated rhythms, and the gradual development of sound waves. Personally, my part had a lot of high register, and certain passages were doubled by the second violin an octave lower. This sound required a very keen ear, exceptional intonation, and constant control of the balance between the parts.

“In this kind of repertoire, it’s impossible to ‘hide’ behind the overall sound of the orchestra.”

— You performed two very different types of concerts: a festival performance and a solo program of works by a Czech composer. What unites these experiences from a performance perspective?

— In contemporary academic music, everyone has their own part: in this kind of repertoire, it’s impossible to “hide” behind the overall sound of the orchestra, and every performer is completely exposed to the listener. My previous experience with chamber music, particularly playing in a quartet, helped me a great deal. As concertmaster, I was responsible for the cohesion of the entire string section’s sound, the consistency of intonation and phrasing, as well as for balance and artistic expression.

Due to the complex rhythmic structure of contemporary works, frequent changes in meter, unconventional performance techniques, and the spatially dispersed arrangement of the musicians, everyone must know their own part flawlessly and also understand what is happening in their colleagues’ parts. In this role, I constantly had to think several steps ahead: anticipating introductions, changes in meter, climaxes, and moments when the ensemble required particularly precise coordination. This helped me bring the musicians together at the right moment and maintain the ensemble’s cohesion.

— Collaborating with contemporary Czech composers is a unique kind of performing experience. What has this work given you professionally?

— STRO.MY is an ensemble in which I have served as concertmaster since its founding, and through this ensemble practice, I have significantly expanded my performing experience in contemporary European academic music. In the classical orchestral repertoire, a performer draws on decades, and sometimes centuries, of interpretive tradition. In contrast, when working on a contemporary premiere, you have only the score in front of you, the composer by your side, and an ensemble around you that, together with the composer, brings the piece to life for the very first time. This is a fundamentally different type of performance work. It is exhausting, demanding, and at the same time extremely creative: you are a participant not just in the performance, but in the creation of something that did not exist before.

Artists with this kind of profile are few and far between on the European academic scene. Contemporary classical music ensembles operating at STRO.MY’s level seek concertmasters through recommendations from colleagues and closed auditions; random people are not invited to fill this position. The fact that a Ukrainian violinist has held the position of Principal First Violin in the Prague-based STRO.MY Ensemble since the ensemble’s founding attests to the high standard of the Ukrainian performing arts school and, at the same time, is part of a broader process of Ukrainian musicians entering the European academic music scene.

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