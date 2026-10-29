Konstantin Temlyak made his first public appearance since the scandal

Ukrainian actor and military servicemember Kostyantyn Temlyak made a surprise appearance at the premiere of the comedy *Good Thing Mom Doesn’t Know* in Kyiv. This is the artist’s first public appearance since allegations of domestic violence and inappropriate behavior were made public in the fall of 2025.

On October 29, the film “Good Thing Mom Doesn’t Know,” directed by Sasha Litvinenko and starring Temlyak in one of the lead roles, will be released in Ukrainian theaters. Filming had wrapped up before the scandal broke.

The film is shot in the style of modern neo-noir and consists of four interconnected short stories about three members of the same family who hide secrets from one another.

The actor took the stage alongside the filmmakers and other cast members. He expressed hope that the scandal surrounding him would not affect viewers’ perception of the film.

“I don’t feel like an actor at all today. Thank God, I suppose. I hope that all this nonsense surrounding me won’t prevent you from seeing this film as a work of Ukrainian art. Because a lot of effort went into it, and many of the people who worked on the film are no longer with us,” Temlyak said.

As an example, the actor mentioned Yuriy Felipenko, who died in the war in June 2025.

Accusations against the actor surfaced in the fall of 2025—after the premiere of Jerry Heil and Yarmak’s music video “Which Floor of the Sky Are You On?,” in which Temlyak starred alongside his wife.

At that time, his ex-girlfriend, photographer Anastasia Solovyova, publicly spoke about her experience in a relationship with the actor. According to her, she remained silent about what she had endured for four years out of shame and because Temlyak was a prominent public figure.

“Konstantin Temlyak is a tyrant, an abuser, a manipulator, a narcissist, and a ‘person’ addicted to alcohol and drugs,” Solovyova stated at the time.

In addition, the photographer published the actor’s correspondence with a 15-year-old girl and claimed that he had sexually abused the minor.

After the allegations were made public, Temlyak stated his willingness to bear legal and moral responsibility.

“I am deeply ashamed of my weakness and my immaturity during that period. I am prepared to bear legal (if there are grounds for filing a police report) and moral responsibility for this,” the actor replied at the time.

Konstantin Temlyak’s appearance at the premiere of *Good Thing Mom Doesn’t Know* marked his first public appearance since the scandal. During his speech, he urged the audience to judge the film as the result of the entire creative team’s work, rather than through the lens of the events surrounding him.

This was reported by the publication “Korotko Pro.”

The Ukrainian Film Academy amended the rules for the “Golden Dziga” award following the scandal surrounding actor Kostyantyn Temlyak, who has been accused of domestic violence.

The refusal by the controversial Ukrainian actor Kostyantyn Temlyak to accept the award for winning one of the categories at the “Golden Dziga” National Film Awards sparked a new scandal.

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