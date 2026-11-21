On Wednesday, November 18, Olia Fedorova’s exhibition “Scream. Whisper. Silence” opened in Kharkiv. The exhibition brings together series and individual works created after the start of the full-scale invasion. The works were created using household textiles that had been preserved in the artist’s family for years, as well as found fabrics and paper.

The event was organized by the “YermilovCenter”—the city’s first center for contemporary art. It opened in 2012 and is named after the Kharkiv avant-garde artist Vasyl Yermilov.

What is the exhibition about? Why is it so important that it opened in Kharkiv? How does contemporary art in a city near the front lines reflect on war, emigration, and the forced silence surrounding topics one wants to shout about? UA.News journalist Anita Violina attended the event and is ready to share her experience. Read more in our article.

What Is the “Scream. Whisper. Silence” Exhibition About?

Olya Fedorova’s exhibition brings together series and individual works that the artist has created since the start of the full-scale invasion. The materials used for the works were various fabrics and paper found in the artist’s grandmother’s closet.

The three parts of the exhibition—“Scream,” “Whisper,” and “Silence”—also represent three states of the voice. Each part explores how the artist responds to life caught between two radically different realities: war and peace, body and mind, emotions and rationality.

At the heart of the exhibition is Kharkiv in 2022. At that time, pure, unbridled anger served as the only safeguard against despair and becoming desensitized to the absurdity of war. That is precisely why “The Scream” brings together works that pack a powerful punch in both form and content. Specifically, this anger is directed toward finding the strength for self-preservation—the ability to pull oneself together at a critical moment.



In 2023–2024, Olya found herself abroad, facing uncertainty. The world around her is transforming—yet her inner reflexes, honed by hardship and war, continue to manifest just as before. The artist herself perceives this discrepancy as a painful rift, and the anger that once served as a pillar of strength has begun to tear her apart from within. A whisper has replaced the heart-wrenching scream. And because of this, the works in “Whisper” have a completely different voice and character: in some, one senses hope for change, while in others, hesitation, guilt, and longing come to the fore. A detached analysis of her own experiences sparked the creation of a series on “poisoned language,” which explores the emergence of neologisms and how war rewrites familiar meanings in everyday communication.

The final part—“Silence”—speaks for itself, capturing a moment of complete renunciation of words. Having lost the inner moral right to verbalize the experience of war while not being at its epicenter, the artist takes a conscious pause. Hand embroidery takes the place of words. Using textiles, Olya visualizes on her canvases the outlines of beloved, abandoned locations and landscapes that have undergone either transformation or destruction as a result of the Russian invasion. Through this material documentation, she preserves her own memories and maintains an unbreakable connection with the lost space, never losing faith in a future reunion with it.

Sharing such a personal experience with a wide audience is not easy, and the artist makes no secret of this:

“In fact, for an artist, art is a way to communicate with the outside world. And, of course, the larger the audience, the greater the fear. But I feel—and I’ve been told—that these works resonate. Because I’m talking about my personal experience, but it’s not unique, since most people share this experience,” Olia Fedorova shares.

Olya also explained that her ability to translate feelings shared by many people into visual form helped her find the courage to take this step. So in that sense, she feels more secure: she knows that her work resonates with many people, and that gives her great pleasure.



How the opening went and why this exhibition is important to Kharkiv residents

The official part of the evening was cozy and intimate. Natalia Ivanova, director of the Yermilov Center, noted that the partnership with Karazin University and the very existence of this cultural institution are extremely important for the center and, in her opinion, for the university as well.

“We all exist today because of art and because of the artists who create everything we see here. The entire team worked diligently on this exhibition. Even despite the inclement weather, several dozen people attended the opening, including foreign art lovers,” says Natalia Ivanova.

The artist herself happily chatted with guests and answered all their questions. She thanked the “YermilovCenter” and Karazin University for taking on “such an adventure” and hosting her with this major exhibition. She also shared that she’s always happy to be in Kharkiv, but, unfortunately, isn’t able to live here permanently, and finds this quite difficult—and, in her words, this is evident in her art. She recalled how, back in 2012, when the center was just opening, she came here and thought that perhaps one day she would have an exhibition here, while at the same time wondering how she could fill such a vast space. But now her dream has come true.

Olya Fedorova also expressed special thanks to curator Oleksandra, who agreed to join the project at her suggestion, as well as to the center’s team for doing incredible things with the artwork and putting in a tremendous amount of work.



For the artist herself, this exhibition also marked a return to her hometown. Olya is currently studying abroad and doesn’t visit Kharkiv very often. In a comment for our publication, she shared the feelings she had upon her return. The artist admitted that she arrived with some trepidation: she wasn’t sure if Kharkiv would still welcome her. But the fact that the opening took place, the response from the “YermilovCenter,” and the way people reacted gave her hope that she is still welcome here and that this city remains her home.

Natalia Ivanova, director of the “YermilovCenter,” sees the exhibition’s greatest value for the city in the fact that such works resonate with people. In her view, art in Kharkiv—and in the country as a whole—serves several important functions.

“I think art has several functions in general. These include education, restoring mental peace, and sharing certain emotions. And these are precisely the functions that art is fulfilling right now in Kharkiv,” explained Natalia Ivanova.

Communication—which arises around the artworks—plays a special role here. It’s important for visitors to see that they’re not alone in experiencing these emotions. Because, according to Ivanova, the exhibition is quite poignant—“the artist has simply bared her soul before her audience.” Olya depicted what a forcibly displaced person feels: someone who was forced to leave her home and now must remain in Europe, where she is rebuilding her life and studying. She also portrayed the inner turmoil associated with this experience. When the viewer and the artist are on the same wavelength and understand each other well—this, according to Natalia, gives you the feeling that you have like-minded people and that society shares the same concerns as you do.



“I see art as a powerful form of communication: communication between the artist and the viewer, and communication among viewers themselves. Because when they look at the works, they also communicate with one another. Some works evoke certain emotions in some people, while others evoke different ones. And it’s always an exchange of ideas and newly acquired knowledge. Meanwhile, the artist shares and communicates with their audience through their works. That’s why it provides both mental and informational support,” the center’s director explains.

The exhibition’s curator, Oleksandra Shovkun, offered another perspective on the exhibition. We asked her about what it’s like to organize exhibitions in such challenging times in frontline Kharkiv and what difficulties they encountered during the process.

“It’s hard for me to speak specifically about Kharkiv, because in the case of Olia Fedorova’s exhibition, she invited me to join the project. So I worked specifically on this solo exhibition; I didn’t have to put together a project from scratch. But I’m from Dnipro, and Dnipro is also, so to speak, a city near the front lines. And when it comes to curating there, we face the same major problem as in Kharkiv: a shortage of artists… In Kharkiv, in particular, we see that there really is a lot of space available. And for a solo project, you need experience. Not every young artist can fill that space with their work. That’s why I think that’s the whole problem. Or it has to be some kind of group project,” Oleksandra explained.

Oleksandra added that Olia Fedorova’s

exhibition is a somewhat different story. On the one hand, the artist lives within this context and began her career right here. On the other hand, she has already left, and so this is a rather honest conversation about what happens to one’s ability to speak when a person steps outside that context. Instead of bearing witness, you begin to document, observe, and convey what is happening, because your own experience and reflection from within are no longer there. And such a conversation is also important because there are many people in Kharkiv today who have moved from other cities and are similarly unable to bear witness to their own city. Moreover, the exhibition touches on more universal themes: distancing oneself from the city and attempts to preserve it in some form.

In summary, the opening of the exhibition “Scream. Whisper. Silence” turned out to be surprisingly heartfelt. The word “empathy” was mentioned more than once—and it probably best describes this evening. And for Olia Fedorova, this evening marked a return to her native Kharkiv, to her family, and to the artistic space she had been dreaming of for several years. For the guests, this space offered an opportunity to see that war has many voices—some loud, some quiet, and some silent.

Read us on