Tickets for director Kirill Serebrennikov’s 10-day theater festival at Berlin’s Komische Oper sold out several months before it began. The program brought together Russian artists working abroad, as well as theater productions, films and public discussions in German, Russian and English, The Moscow Times reports.

Working after leaving Russia

For lesser-known actors and directors who left Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, continuing their careers abroad often proved difficult. Director and screenwriter Maya Dorozhenko moved to Yerevan after Moscow theater venues refused to stage her anti-war play based on the life and work of philosopher Hannah Arendt. The first rehearsals of her one-woman show took place in a rented room, where there was almost no free space between the bed and the wall.

Actor Yegor Rybakov moved to Tbilisi in 2022 after receiving threats on social media that he would be reported to the authorities of the aggressor state for criticizing the Kremlin and supporting Ukraine. Before leaving, he performed in four productions in Moscow, one of which was among the city’s top 10 plays. In Georgia, in addition to acting, he earned money by hosting events and teaching acting.

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Language, funding and new audiences

Artists in exile must choose between working for Russian-speaking audiences and integrating into the local theater environment, which requires new professional connections and often knowledge of another language. Director Anastasia Anisimova, who lives in Paris, staged the play Deep Fake in Russian and English in Tbilisi, Berlin and at the Avignon Festival. The next performance is scheduled in Amsterdam.

According to her, funding and bureaucratic requirements remain significant obstacles even for participation in international festivals. Theater works in exile often reflect on the war and departure from the country, although not all directors consider their art political.

Festivals as a professional network

The Lyubimovka festival of new Russian-language drama, founded in Moscow in 1990, moved its activities abroad after the start of the full-scale war. Its Echo of Lubimovka initiatives hold play readings in various countries, including Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Paris and Tokyo. In Paris, texts have been translated into the language of the host country since 2022, while the readings in Tokyo were held in Japanese.

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