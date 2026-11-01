Nigeria has released the list of nominees for the Best of Nollywood Awards 2026: the film Love and New Notes received the most nominations — nine. The Herd has eight nominations, and the awards ceremony will be held in the city of Enugu. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Films leading in number of nominations

The Creek, Aba Blues, Colours of Fire and Efunroye: The Unicorn each received seven nominations. Director Asurf Oluseyi's film 3 Cold Dishes received six nominations, while Behind the Scenes and Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 received five each.

In the Best Actor category, the nominees are Bucci Franklin for his role in The Creek, Kanayo O. Kanayo for Grandpa Must Obey, Jide Kene Achufusi for Aba Blues, Timini Egbuson for Love and New Notes, Uzor Arukwe for Colours of Fire and Wale Ojo for 3 Cold Dishes.

The Best Actress nominees are Scarlet Gomez, Osas Ighodaro, Mercy Aigbe, Sharon Ooja and Nse Ikpe-Etim. Osas Ighodaro was nominated for roles in two films at once — Colours of Fire and 3 Cold Dishes.

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Directing and the top award

The nominees for Director of the Year include Toka McBaror for The Creek, Jack’enneth Opukeme for Aba Blues, Kayode Kasum for Love and New Notes, Bayo Tijani and Abbey Lanre for Efunroye: The Unicorn, Asurf Oluseyi for 3 Cold Dishes and Daniel Etim Effiong for The Herd. These six films were also included in the Film of the Year category.

In the Best Screenplay category, The Herd, The Creek, 3 Cold Dishes, The Covenant, Love and New Notes and Si Olorun (A Letter to God) will compete. The awards also include honors for cinematography, editing, production design, costumes, sound, soundtrack, makeup and special effects.

Separate categories cover films in Nigeria's indigenous languages, short and documentary works, series and children's acting roles. The nominees for Best Documentary include Marked and The Rhythm of Ancestors: Yoruba Bata, while Scratch, The Covenant and Ordinary People will compete for Best Series.

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