The Lviv Historical Museum was granted national status by decree of President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the Lviv Historical Museum the status of a national museum. The head of state signed the corresponding decree, No. 1103/2026, on November 9.

The document notes the institution’s significant contribution to the preservation of cultural heritage, the study and promotion of Ukrainian history, military achievements, and nation-building processes, as well as to the formation of national memory and the unification of society.

Yuriy Kholod, acting chairman of the Lviv Regional Council, called this decision a well-deserved recognition of the many years of work by generations of museum professionals. He thanked the president for his support of the Lviv region and the Ukrainian museum community, and also expressed gratitude to the institution’s current and former staff for preserving its unique collections. According to him, at a time when Russia is attempting to destroy Ukraine’s historical memory and identity, the work of museums takes on special significance, helping people understand what the country is fighting for and what it will pass on to future generations.

The initiative to grant the institution this status began back in March 2024—at that time, deputies of the Lviv Regional Council first submitted a corresponding petition to the head of state, the government, and the Ministry of Culture, highlighting the institution’s scholarly activities and the value of its collections.

The Lviv Historical Museum, founded in 1893, is one of the oldest in Ukraine. Its collection includes over 370,000 exhibits, including manuscripts, early printed books, examples of historical weapons, works of art, and other historical artifacts from Ukraine and Europe.

The Shevchenko National Museum was damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

The Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian attack.

Russian FPV drones attacked an art museum in Kherson.

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