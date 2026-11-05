Michael Douglas made a rare public appearance with his children from Catherine Zeta-Jones – Daily Mail

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas attended the Tibet House US Art of Freedom Gala 2026, accompanied by his younger children with actress Catherine Zeta-Jones — his 26-year-old son Dylan and 23-year-old daughter Caris.

The actor’s appearance with his children came amid his public remarks during the promotion of his memoir, *One Helluva Ride*, in which he criticized the term “nepo baby,” noting that nepotism exists in many professions and that his own grandfather was a rag dealer.

Both of Douglas’s younger children attended Brown University: Dylan studied political science, and Keris studied film and international relations.

Source: Daily Mail.

As a reminder, American actor and producer Michael Douglas arrived in Kyiv on September 10, 2024. He has actively supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Earlier, CORE, the foundation of actor and director Sean Penn in Ukraine, announced that it would provide Lviv with $100,000 to help rebuild homes damaged by Russian attacks.

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