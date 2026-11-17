On November 17, American director, screenwriter, and producer Martin Scorsese turns 84. Over nearly six decades in film, he has created dozens of feature films and documentaries, won an Oscar and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and become one of Hollywood’s most influential directors. His films explore crime, power, money, and human frailties, and many of them have long been considered cinematic classics.

A special place in Scorsese’s career is occupied by his collaborations with two Hollywood stars—Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. It was his work with DiCaprio that brought Scorsese his highest box office earnings.

At the same time, not all of his most famous films were commercial hits. Some won prestigious awards but grossed less at the box office than their production budgets. Others, on the contrary, became successful on a relatively small budget.

UA.News takes a look at which of Martin Scorsese’s films made the most money, how much they cost to produce, what his collaborations with major Hollywood stars were like, and why he is considered one of the most influential filmmakers.

Martin Scorsese’s Highest-Grossing Films

Throughout his career, Martin Scorsese has directed both relatively low-budget crime dramas and large-scale historical epics with budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars. His highest-grossing films came in the 21st century, primarily those starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to the film distribution database The Numbers, *The Wolf of Wall Street* remains the director’s greatest commercial success. At the same time, his highest-grossing works include psychological thrillers, crime dramas, and family adventure films.

*The Wolf of Wall Street* (2013) — $389.8 million

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Scorsese’s highest-grossing film tells the story of American stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded the financial firm Stratton Oakmont and made millions of dollars through fraudulent schemes.

Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role, and the film also starred Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, and Matthew McConaughey. With a production budget of $100 million, the film grossed nearly $390 million at the global box office and received five Oscar nominations.

The film’s success was particularly remarkable given its length, explicit scenes, and age restrictions. Scorsese managed to turn a story of financial fraud into one of Hollywood’s biggest hits of 2013.

"Shutter Island" (2010) — $299.5 million

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This psychological thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio tells the story of U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels, who arrives at a psychiatric hospital on a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a patient.

The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, and Michelle Williams. The movie combines a detective story, psychological drama, and unexpected plot twists.

With a budget of approximately $80 million, the film grossed nearly $300 million. It became one of the director’s most successful projects in terms of the ratio of production costs to box office receipts.

“The Departed” (2006) — $289.7 million

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This crime drama tells the story of the conflict between the police and organized crime in Boston. The plot centers on an undercover cop and a mafia informant who try to expose each other.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg.

The film cost about $90 million to make and grossed nearly $290 million at the global box office. In addition to its commercial success, it earned Scorsese his first Oscar for Best Director. In total, the film received four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

*The Aviator* (2004) — $208.4 million

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This biographical drama is dedicated to American entrepreneur, aviator, and film producer Howard Hughes. Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role, portraying Hughes’s entrepreneurial achievements, ambitions, and psychological struggles.

The film’s production cost approximately $110 million. Significant expenses were associated with recreating historical aircraft, sets, costumes, and large-scale scenes.

The film grossed over $208 million at the global box office and won five Oscars, becoming one of Scorsese’s most successful biopics.

*Gangs of New York* (2002) — $183.1 million

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This historical crime drama tells the story of the rivalry between 19th-century New York street gangs. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz.

The film marked Scorsese’s first feature-length collaboration with DiCaprio. Its budget was approximately $97 million, and its worldwide box office gross exceeded $183 million.

The film received ten Oscar nominations but did not win a single award.

"Cape Fear" (1991) — $182.3 million

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This psychological thriller starring Robert De Niro tells the story of criminal Max Cady, who, after his release from prison, begins stalking a lawyer’s family.

The film also stars Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange. The film became one of the biggest commercial successes of Scorsese’s early career.

With a budget of approximately $35 million, it grossed over $182 million at the global box office. Thus, box office receipts exceeded production costs by more than five times.

*The Time Keeper* (2011) — $180 million

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This family adventure film was an unusual project for a director best known for crime dramas. The story follows a boy who lives in a Paris train station and gradually uncovers a mystery connected to the early history of cinema.

The film received eleven Oscar nominations and won in five categories. However, its commercial performance was significantly more modest.

With a production budget of approximately $180 million, its worldwide box office gross was also around $180 million.

*The Killers of the Flower Moon* (2023) — $156.4 million

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This historical crime drama tells the story of a series of murders of members of the Osage Native American tribe in Oklahoma in the 1920s. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.

The film’s production cost approximately $200 million. Its worldwide box office gross was approximately $156.4 million.

Despite its modest commercial performance, the film received ten Oscar nominations and has become one of the director’s most talked-about projects in recent years.

Box office figures are rounded and based on data from The Numbers. These figures may differ from other box office databases due to differences in how international and re-releases are accounted for.

How Collaborating with De Niro and DiCaprio Changed Martin Scorsese’s Career

One of the defining features of Martin Scorsese’s career has been his long-standing collaboration with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. These two actors starred in many of the director’s most famous films, and their collaborations have won prestigious film awards and grossed hundreds of millions of dollars.

Robert De Niro became Scorsese’s first regular creative partner. Their collaboration began in 1973 with the crime drama *Mean Streets*, which helped both of them make a name for themselves in Hollywood.

Their next landmark film was *Taxi Driver* (1976). De Niro played the role of Travis Bickle—a Vietnam War veteran who works as a night-shift taxi driver in New York City and gradually loses touch with the world around him. The film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and became a classic of world cinema.

In 1980, they created *Raging Bull*—a biographical drama about boxer Jake LaMotta. For this role, De Niro significantly altered his appearance and physical condition, and his performance earned him an Oscar for Best Actor.

In the 1990s, Scorsese and De Niro continued their collaboration on the crime dramas *Goodfellas* and *Casino*. Both films explored the inner workings of organized crime, the financial mechanisms of the mafia, and the gradual collapse of criminal organizations.

After a long hiatus, they worked together again on the 2019 film *The Irishman*, produced for Netflix. The film also starred Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Their tenth joint feature-length project was *Killers of the Flower Moon* (2023).

Meanwhile, in the early 2000s, another regular actor appeared in Scorsese’s films—Leonardo DiCaprio. Their first feature-length collaboration, *Gangs of New York*, was released in 2002. By that point, DiCaprio was already an international star following *Titanic*, but he was eager to expand his range as an actor.

In 2004, they released *The Aviator*—a biographical drama about American entrepreneur Howard Hughes. Two years later came *The Departed*, which earned Scorsese his first Oscar for Best Director.

Their next major successes were *Shutter Island* in 2010 and *The Wolf of Wall Street* in 2013. The former grossed nearly $300 million at the global box office, while the latter grossed about $390 million, becoming the highest-grossing film of the director’s career.

Scorsese and DiCaprio’s sixth feature-length collaboration was *Killers of the Flower Moon* (2023). This film marked the first time De Niro and DiCaprio appeared together in the lead roles of a Scorsese feature film.

Thus, over the course of 50 years, Scorsese has made ten feature films with Robert De Niro and six with Leonardo DiCaprio. The former helped the director develop his own style in crime dramas, while the latter became his main collaborator on large-scale Hollywood projects of the 21st century.

In 2026, Scorsese began work on a new film, *What Happens at Night*, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Upon its release, it will mark the seventh feature-length collaboration between the director and DiCaprio.

Martin Scorsese’s Film Budgets: From Several Million to $200 Million

Over the course of nearly six decades, the budgets for Scorsese’s films have increased tenfold. While he made relatively low-budget films in the 1970s, in the 21st century he began working on projects costing over $100 million.

For example, the 1976 film *Taxi Driver* cost approximately $1.9 million to produce. With that budget, the film grossed about $28.5 million at the global box office, making it a significant commercial success for its time.

The 1980 film *Raging Bull* had a budget of approximately $18 million and documented worldwide box office receipts of $23.4 million. The film was not a major box office hit, but it later came to be regarded as one of the director’s best films.

In 1990, approximately $25 million was spent on the production of *Goodfellas*. The film’s worldwide gross, as reported by The Numbers, totals approximately $47.3 million. In the early 2000s, budgets increased significantly. *Gangs of New York* cost about $97 million, and *The Aviator* cost $110 million. Costs rose due to large-scale sets, period costumes, complex staged scenes, and the participation of famous actors.

The 2006 film *The Departed* had a budget of $90 million, and the 2010 film *Shutter Island* had a budget of $80 million. Both films grossed approximately three times their production costs. One of the director’s most expensive projects was the 2011 film *The Time Keeper*. Its production cost approximately $180 million, and its worldwide box office gross was also around $180 million.

At the same time, the highest-grossing film, *The Wolf of Wall Street*, had a relatively modest budget for a major Hollywood production—$100 million.

Scorsese’s later projects, funded by streaming companies, hold a special place. In 2019, Netflix released *The Irishman*. According to industry estimates, its production cost over $150 million. A significant portion of the expenses was related to complex digital effects, particularly the de-aging technology used on Robert De Niro and other actors.

The 2023 film *Killers of the Flower Moon* proved even more expensive. According to The Numbers, the film’s budget was $200 million, while its worldwide box office gross reached only $156.4 million. However, the film was produced in collaboration with Apple Original Films and became available on a streaming platform after its theatrical release. Therefore, its financial performance cannot be assessed solely by the number of tickets sold.

How Martin Scorsese Became One of Hollywood’s Most Influential Directors

Martin Scorsese became one of the directors who changed Hollywood’s approach to crime dramas. Instead of the traditional division of characters into good and bad, he began to portray criminals, corrupt financiers, and other controversial characters through their own experiences, motivations, and decisions.

One of his most important works was the 1976 film *Taxi Driver*. The story of a Vietnam War veteran who gradually loses touch with reality won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Subsequently, *Raging Bull*, *Goodfellas*, and *Casino* cemented Scorsese’s reputation as a master of psychological and crime cinema.

A distinctive feature of his directing style is the use of popular music, dynamic editing, long camera movements, and voice-over monologues. For example, in *Goodfellas*, the viewer observes the life of the mafia through the eyes of the criminals themselves, while in *The Wolf of Wall Street*, the main character addresses the audience directly.

His long-standing collaboration with editor Thelma Schoonmaker played a key role in shaping this style. She won three Oscars for editing Scorsese’s films: *Raging Bull*, *The Aviator*, and *The Departed*.

At the same time, the director did not limit himself to the crime genre. He directed religious dramas, historical films, and music documentaries. In particular, in 1978 he released the concert film *The Last Waltz* about The Band’s farewell performance, and in 2011, he released the 3D adventure film *The Departed*, which won five Oscars.

Despite international acclaim, Scorsese himself went a long time without winning the Academy Award for Best Director. It wasn’t until 2007, at the age of 64, that he won his first Oscar for the film *The Departed*. Over the course of his career, he has been nominated for this award ten times in the directing category.

Back in 1997, Scorsese received the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award. At the same time, his work has long extended beyond making his own films.

In 1990, the director, along with Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, and other filmmakers, founded The Film Foundation. The organization is dedicated to preserving cinematic heritage and helps restore old films. According to the foundation’s official data, more than 1,100 films have been restored since its inception.

Scorsese’s influence also lies in his ability to maintain his own directorial style even when working with budgets of $100–200 million. His career has demonstrated that complex, auteur-driven stories can attract Hollywood’s biggest stars, win prestigious awards, and gross hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office.

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