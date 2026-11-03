Masha Yefrosinina shared rare photos with her husband, military officer Timur Khromaev

Ukrainian TV host Masha Yefrosinina shared family photos for the first time in a long while with her husband, Timur Khromayev—who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine—and their son, Oleksandr. The family spent the day together at a safari park in the Kyiv region.

“In a world of total confusion about how to survive this chaos, I’ve so far come up with the only effective formula—get a good night’s sleep and take my mind off everything. Ideally, three or four days. Then I can hold it together for a couple of weeks… This time, it was a real jackpot—our dad is home, and we found a vacant cottage,” the host emphasized.

According to Masha Yefrosinina, the family vacation was packed with activities. They went on a tour of a local nature reserve, fed the animals, and visited a fish farm.

“We managed to go on a tour of the local massive nature reserve, fed the wolves and a camel, saw a huge sturgeon at the fish farm, watched a few awesome TV shows, and slept like bears... Kyiv, we’re ready to stick with you,” Yefrosinina noted.

Masha Yefrosinina and Timur Khromaev have been married for over 20 years. The couple is raising two children—their daughter Nana and their son Alexander.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Timur Khromaev enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Due to his military service, the husband and wife currently have few opportunities to spend time together.

The TV host shared photos from her vacation on her Instagram page.

Earlier, Olya Polyakova publicly addressed rumors of an alleged conflict with Masha Efrosinina for the first time and stated that there had been no quarrel between them. At the same time, the artist admitted that they have been in touch only rarely lately due to both of their busy schedules.

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