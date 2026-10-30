The Mejlis called on UNESCO to stop the use of the Khan's Palace for Russian propaganda

The Presidium of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People condemned the events that the Russian occupation administration plans to hold from October 31 to November 1 on the grounds of the Khan’s Palace in Bakhchysarai.

According to the occupiers’ plan, they intend to set up a “Russian army field camp” there, recreate the daily life of military regiments that were stationed in Crimea, and open an exhibition dedicated to the Crimean War of 1853–1856.

The Mejlis believes that such events are an attempt to appropriate the cultural heritage of the Crimean Tatar people and glorify Russian imperial policy.

The organization called on UNESCO and other international institutions to ensure that the historical monument is no longer used for propaganda purposes. The Mejlis also appealed to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demanding that it send an official note of protest and initiate an extraordinary session of the UNESCO Executive Board.

The Khan’s Palace is the former residence of the Crimean khans of the Giray dynasty, built in the 16th century. It is a unique example of Crimean Tatar palace architecture and is included on UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.

Source: Refat Chubarov (Facebook)

Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, called on the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan to use their relations with Moscow to secure the release of political prisoners from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Complete and sustained isolation of the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as the systematic deprivation of fuel and electricity for Russian troops, could force the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table or begin withdrawing its army.

Over the course of 11 years of occupation, the aggressor country has already resettled more than 1 million of its citizens in Crimea.

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