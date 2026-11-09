Meryl Streep has been criticized in Ukraine for supporting Russian journalists

Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has become the executive producer of a documentary about Russian journalists who left Russia. She spoke about their forced departure and expressed her sympathy for them. This stance outraged some Ukrainian social media users, who reminded her of Russia’s crimes against Ukraine.

Meryl Streep, known for her roles in “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Iron Lady,” has joined the production of the documentary “My Unwanted Friends: Part II — Exile.” The actress served as executive producer on the film by American director Julia Loktev, according to Deadline. The film tells the story of Russian female journalists who left the country. It focuses on their experiences working under pressure and living outside Russia following the outbreak of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The first part of the documentary project focused on journalists who worked, in particular, for the TV channel “Dozhd” and the newspaper “Novaya Gazeta.” Among the protagonists are Anna Nemzer, Elena Kostyuchenko, and Sonya Groysman. The film explores how they faced pressure for refusing to work under the rules set by the Russian authorities. The filmmakers also highlight that restrictions on freedom of speech in Russia were already intensifying even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The second part is titled “Exile” and focuses on the journalists’ departure from Russia. It was this story that Meryl Streep commented on. According to her, some of the film’s protagonists had only a few hours to pack their belongings, say goodbye to their loved ones, and set off into the unknown. The actress expressed sympathy for the women who found themselves in such a situation. However, her words were met with mixed reactions in Ukraine. Some social media users pointed out that her sympathy for the Russian journalists was expressed without sufficient emphasis on the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Ukrainians’ Reaction

After news of the film broke, Ukrainians began discussing the actress’s stance on Threads. In the comments, users expressed outrage that the focus was on the hardships of Russian women who had left the country, while Ukrainians face the consequences of Russian attacks every day. One user wrote: “I’m going to message her right now and send her a video about Komyshuvakha.” This was her response to Streep’s remarks about the journalists’ forced departure. Another commenter noted ironically: “Well, let’s feel sorry for the poor, unfortunate Russian journalists—who else?”

Some users also said that this story had changed their opinion of the actress. Among the comments were: “My favorite actress… now a thing of the past” and “I’m in shock—I really liked her as an actress.” Other commenters briefly expressed their disappointment: “One more favorite actress gone.” Another opinion voiced was: “Yet another proof that a great actor doesn’t mean a great person.”

Thus, the discussion was sparked not only by Meryl Streep’s participation in the documentary but also by how she publicly spoke about the fate of its female protagonists. Part of the Ukrainian audience perceived her words as one-sided sympathy for Russian women against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine. Deadline reports on this.

Meryl Streep, the American actress and three-time Oscar winner, will receive the honorary “Palme d’Or” on the opening night of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Read us on