Moldovan singer Ivan Lyulenov spoke about the difficulties he faced in obtaining a residence permit in Ukraine

Moldovan singer and comedian Ivan Lyulenov has been working for six months to obtain a permanent or temporary residence permit in Ukraine.

According to him, the process of obtaining the documents has proven to be complicated and is proceeding according to standard procedures, without any special privileges. Lyulenov, who actively creates Ukrainian-language content and participated in the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity, expressed hope that he would complete the legal procedures and take the next radio dictation with official Ukrainian documents in hand.

“For the past six months, I’ve been actively working on my residence permit. Unfortunately, the procedure is complicated; I’m going through it just like all foreigners, and even my resemblance to Skovoroda at the immigration office doesn’t help at all. But I’ll get it done! I’ll be writing the next dictation with Ukrainian documents,” the singer assured.

Source: Threads.

On Monday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity took place to mark Ukrainian Writing and Language Day. Well-known Ukrainian actors, singers, TV hosts, and other figures from the worlds of culture and show business, including Ivan Lyulenov, joined the language flash mob.

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