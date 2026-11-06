The national selection for Eurovision 2027 received nearly half as many applications as last year

“Public Broadcasting received 217 applications to participate in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. During the application period, which ran from September 15 through November 2, 2026, on the eurovision.ua website, applications were received from 201 artists,” according to a statement from Suspilne.

It is noted that 153 solo artists and 48 bands applied for the 2027 national selection, and the list of applications also includes 8 musicians who have previously participated in the national selections for Eurovision in various years. In addition, applications were submitted not only by Ukrainians but also by artists from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Czech Republic.

Next, based on the results of the preliminary selection, a longlist of participants will be formed to continue in the national selection process; they will be offered the opportunity to sign a contract with “Suspilne” by November 24.

Long-list participants will be required to attend an audition with music producer Dmytro Shurov, which requires their in-person participation.

“Against the backdrop of AI-generated backing vocals and orchestras, the songs—which were crafted by numerous human musicians—sounded even more distinctive. During the longlist stage, we will work together to refine the songs so that they meet the standards and rules of the Eurovision Grand Final,” the broadcaster quotes the producer as saying.

Later, an online ranking vote will be held among the longlist participants who do not make it to the list of finalists; this vote will determine one additional finalist.

The winner of the national selection will be chosen in February 2027 based on the results of the jury and audience votes.

Source: Suspilne