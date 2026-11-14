We’ve grown accustomed to fast-paced content: short texts and videos on social media. Against this backdrop, long books seem like a real challenge. They require more time, greater concentration, and perseverance. However, it is precisely these kinds of texts that literary scholars consider the most interesting, because they are capable of transforming the very form of storytelling and demonstrate what can be done with words, time, and memory. And readers who make it through them often say that afterward, they view both ordinary books and their lives in general in a different light.

But such tomes are simply more intimidating due to their sheer volume and the complexity they promise. It is entirely possible to read them, but be prepared to apply a great deal of perseverance and concentration. A complex book is a text that fundamentally changes one’s very conception of what reading is. People return to such novels for decades.

Which texts are considered the most difficult, what are they about, and are they worth tackling? UA.News has compiled a list of the top 7 most challenging works of fiction in the world, which pose a challenge even to experienced readers. Read more in our article.

“Ulysses”

Author: James Joyce

Genre: Modernist novel

Everything that happens in this novel—spanning more than 700 pages—takes place over the course of a single day. On June 16, 1904, in Dublin, advertising agent Leopold Bloom has lunch, attends a funeral, and thinks about his wife and his lost home. On the same day, a young teacher, Stephen Dedalus, tries to find himself. Nothing particularly epic seems to be happening.

The book was published in Paris in 1922 after about seven years of work. The author considered Bloom to be the only truly multifaceted hero in world literature. And the date of June 16 was not chosen by chance. According to a well-known story, it was on that very day that Joyce went on his first date with his future wife, Nora.

The complexity of *Ulysses* lies in the fact that each episode is written in a different style: sometimes it’s the protagonist’s stream of consciousness, sometimes newspaper headlines, and sometimes a conversation in the form of questions and answers. The text is replete with allusions to Homer, Shakespeare, the Catholic liturgy, and Irish history, and without commentary, some parts of it are simply impossible to understand. The book concludes with a monologue that contains almost no punctuation.



*In Search of Lost Time*



Author: Marcel Proust

Genre: epic novel, psychological prose

A novel about time and the person trying to measure it. In the final years of his life, Marcel Proust rarely left his Paris apartment and worked on a masterpiece that ultimately made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s longest novel. Just imagine: seven volumes, over four thousand pages, more than 200 characters. Proust published the first volume in 1913 at his own expense, as publishers had repeatedly turned him down. The author did not live to complete the final versions of the last three volumes. After his death in 1922, the artist’s brother prepared the books for publication, and the entire series was not published in its entirety until 1927.

The central idea of the book is “involuntary memory”—a term that Proust himself coined. The past does not unfold on command or at will; it requires a trigger (a sound, a smell, a taste) to immerse one in memories. And at the beginning of the epic, that trigger is the taste of a “Madeleine” cookie dipped in linden tea. It becomes such a catalyst for memories that the protagonist’s entire childhood in the town of Combray is revealed to us. A single taste brings back the forgotten world of Parisian salons, love, and jealousy.

The challenge here lies in the scale and pace. The author describes sensations in such detail that not everyone can withstand such a flood of memories and descriptions. The plot barely moves forward, and the narrative drifts along with associations. Some sentences stretch across entire pages (!), and one of them at the beginning of the first volume is nearly 600 words long. Nevertheless, this series can easily “ground” and even soothe a thoughtful reader.

*Gravity’s

Rainbow*



Author: Thomas Pynchon

Genre: postmodernism, satire, encyclopedic novel

London, 1944. German V-2 rockets fly faster than the speed of sound, so you hear the explosions first and the whistling afterward. American Lieutenant Tyrone Slothrop notices something strange: the locations of his romantic escapades seem to coincide with the sites of the rocket strikes. What follows is hundreds of pages of paranoia: spies, scientists, conspiracies, songs, and even a self-aware lightbulb named Byron.

For literary criticism, this novel provided the impetus to create a new category. Edward Mendelsohn called it an “encyclopedic narrative” and placed it alongside Dante’s *Divine Comedy*, Cervantes’ *Don Quixote*, Goethe’s *Faust*, and Melville’s *Moby-Dick*. . In his view, these books attempt to encapsulate the knowledge of an entire culture. It was this book, published in March 1973, that sparked one of the most famous scandals in the history of literary awards: the Pulitzer Prize jury unanimously recommended it, but the board rejected the decision, calling the work unreadable and indecent. In 1974, the prize for fiction was not awarded to anyone.

But why was this work deemed unworthy of the prize? Most likely because of the sheer scale of the work and the author’s unrestrained language. The novel is about 760 pages long and features hundreds of characters, while its genres shift as the story unfolds: comedy, spy thriller, science fiction, history, and musical. There is virtually no central plotline.



*Infinite Jest*

Author: David Foster Wallace

Genre: postmodernism, tragicomedy

Wallace began working on it between 1986 and 1989 and published it in 1996 at the age of 33, after agreeing to cut the manuscript by about 250 pages. The book is 1,079 pages long, of which about 96 are taken up by 388 endnotes, some of which have their own footnotes. The plot consists of several intertwined storylines; events are not presented chronologically, and answers to questions posed in the opening pages do not appear until hundreds of pages later. Despite its length, it is a very funny and, at the same time, very sad book. The book is included in the list of the best English-language novels from 1923 to 2005, and its print run has exceeded one million copies. You don’t necessarily have to understand everything that happens in it. It’s best to simply let yourself be carried away by the humor.

The story unfolds in a future North America where years are named after corporate sponsors. The characters live in two places: a tennis academy and a rehabilitation center for addicts. And woven throughout is the story of a mysterious movie, so captivating that viewers lose interest in everything else. In short, it’s a novel about addiction to entertainment, drugs, sports, and attention.



“Hopscotch”

Author: Julio Cortázar

Genre: anti-novel, experimental prose

This is the story of the Argentine Horacio Oliveira. He lives in Paris, falls in love with the enigmatic Maga, and then returns to Buenos Aires. At the heart of the plot are a search for self, endless conversations with friends, music, philosophy, and inner chaos, where love and loneliness are intertwined as one.

The book begins with an “Instruction Manual” and offers two ways to read it. The first: from Chapter 1 to 56, after which you can safely stop. The second: “jump” through all 155 chapters, starting with Chapter 73, and this route ends in an endless loop between Chapters 58 and 131. The author called the last 99 chapters “optional,” but it is precisely in them that the answers to the questions from the earlier sections are hidden. The text is fragmentary, written by the protagonist in a stream of consciousness, and there is no “correct” way to read it.

Cortázar called the book a “counter-novel” and intended for readers not merely to read it, but to construct it alongside him. Gregory Rabassa’s English translation shared the first U.S. National Book Award in the translation category. It is a novel-as-a-game, which is highly unusual and intriguing.

*The

Man Without Qualities*



Author: Robert Musil

Genre: philosophical novel, modernism

Vienna, August 1913. The Empire is preparing to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of Franz Joseph’s reign, and to this end, they create the “Parallel Action”: a committee tasked with devising an event worthy of the occasion. Musil jokingly refers to the country as Kakania (from “imperial and royal”). Thirty-two-year-old mathematician Ulrich, a “man without qualities,” moves through this society and observes how a world that believes in its own stability is heading toward catastrophe.

The plot constantly shifts into reflections on psychology, philosophy, politics, and history, which critics compare to independent theories. According to a 1926 interview, Musil sought “intellectual mastery of the world.” The author worked on the book for about 20 years, but it remained unfinished. The author died in 1942. The main text runs to about 1,130 pages, and the complete 1995 English edition, including posthumous material, totals as many as 1,774 pages. Just imagine the sheer scale of it!

“The Sound and the Fury”

Author: William Faulkner

Genre: Modernism, Southern Gothic

This is the story of the decline of the aristocratic Compson family in Mississippi. At the center of it all is Caddy: a girl whom her brothers both love and hate in different ways. The book consists of four parts, each told from a different narrator’s perspective: Benjy, Quentin, Jason, and, in the finale, the author himself. The first part is dated April 7, 1928, and is told by Benjy, a 33-year-old man with an intellectual disability. He cannot distinguish between “then” and “now,” so the reader jumps between these time periods without warning. The author marked these jumps with italics and even wanted to print the different time periods in different colors of ink, but the publishers refused. Keddie herself does not narrate a single chapter: her brothers speak of her, and the reader pieces together the chronology of events from fragments of the narrative.



In 1929, reviewers were divided into two camps: some considered the book unique and outstanding, while others found it deliberately obscure and at times confusing. Faulkner himself loved it the most; he called it his most brilliant failure and said that Caddie was his dearest favorite. You can approach the book and read it as a kind of investigation, because each of the brothers sees the truth in his own way, and you have to piece together the real picture yourself.

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