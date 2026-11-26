Actress Natalka Denisenko spoke about jealousy in her relationship with her husband, Yuriy Yaroshenko. According to her, both of them experience jealousy, despite their trust and strong feelings for each other.

Denisenko noted that her husband gives her no reason to doubt him, as he pays her plenty of attention. At the same time, Yuriy is jealous of the actress because, in his opinion, other men might seek her attention.

Natalkha herself also admitted that she is jealous of her husband because of his charisma and attractiveness. According to the actress, Yuriy is quite modest, yet he attracts women’s attention without even trying.

“He’s quite modest; he might just be standing there, and all the women are already saying, ‘Good afternoon!’—and reaching out to him,” Denisenko said.

The actress considers mild jealousy to be completely natural, explaining it as a desire to maintain a special emotional closeness with a loved one.

“When you don’t want to share your loved one with anyone—not just physically, but emotionally as well—I think that’s natural for the human soul. We all crave closeness, so we don’t want to share it with others,” Nataliya noted.

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