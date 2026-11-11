Netflix has released the first images from the final season of *Emily in Paris*

The streaming platform Netflix has released the first teaser for the sixth and final season of the series “Emily in Paris.” The finale of the series, starring Lily Collins, is set to premiere on December 24.

The video takes viewers on a trip down memory lane, highlighting the most memorable moments from previous seasons and the adventures of Emily Cooper and her friend Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park. In addition to familiar footage, the teaser featured new scenes, including the heroines’ trip to Greece.

According to the plot, in the final season, Emily will have to make important decisions regarding her career and personal life. Due to difficulties at work and changes in her relationships, she will begin to wonder where she wants to build her future.

Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Bruno Gueri (Luc), Samuel Arnold (Julien), and William Abadi (Antoine) will also return to their roles in the final season. The cast will also include Minnie Driver, who will play Princess Jane.

As a reminder, at the end of the fifth season, Emily broke up with her Italian lover Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini. Prior to that, the character had moved to Rome to try to take their relationship to the next level.

Series creator Darren Star previously revealed that the sixth season will feature several European locations. The team paid special attention to Greece.

“This season, we visited several places, and Greece was one of the countries we really wanted to showcase in all its beauty. That’s part of the appeal of Europe: you’re always close to another extraordinary place, a new culture, or an adventure,” he noted.

According to Star, he wanted viewers to feel like they were part of Emily’s travels.

The series “Emily in Paris” has been streaming on Netflix since 2020. The plot follows an American woman who moves to the French capital to work at a marketing firm and tries to balance her career, friendships, and romantic relationships.

Source: People.

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