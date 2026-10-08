The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to a Canadian writer

Canadian writer Anne Carson was awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature.

She was honored “for her bold and inventive writing, which, in a playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.”

The committee noted that throughout her career, Carson has combined writing poetry with translation work and teaching at various universities. Etymology is important to Carson: she herself called it the starting point for her creative work.

Anne Carson was one of the bookmakers’ favorites.

What Is Known About the Laureate

The work of 76-year-old Canadian writer Anne Carson is closely linked to ancient Greek literature, mythology, and classical philology. Her best-known book is the verse novel *Autobiography of Red* (1998), which reimagines the ancient Greek myth of Geryon and Heracles.

*Autobiography of Red* will soon be translated into Ukrainian—the book will be published by the publishing house “Hrushka.” This is the first work by Anne Carson to be published in Ukrainian.

What We Know About the Nobel Prize in Literature

The Prize in Literature has been awarded since 1901, when prizes were also awarded in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology, and medicine.

The first recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature was the French poet René Sullie-Prudhomme — “in recognition of a poetic composition that testifies to lofty idealism, artistic perfection, and a rare combination of warmth and intellect.”

The first female laureate was the Swedish writer Selma Lagerlöf, who was awarded the prize in 1909. Of the 121 laureates, 103 are men and 18 are women, accounting for 14.3% of the total.

According to Alfred Nobel’s will, the prize is awarded to the person who has produced “the most outstanding works in the field of idealism.” Only works created within one year prior to the award ceremony are considered.

The winner is selected by the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy, which consists of four or five people—Swedish writers, poets, scientists, and historians—who are elected for a three-year term.

Nominations for the prize may be submitted by members of the Academy as well as by other institutions of a similar nature. Also:

professors of literature and philology;

previous winners;

presidents of associations responsible for literary creation in the country.

The identities of the candidates are kept confidential for 50 years, so their names are always the subject of speculation. Furthermore, only living figures may be nominated for the prize.

The Nobel Committee announced this on October 8.

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The Russian shelling of Kyiv on September 23 damaged the telecommunications networks of the online bookstore “Knyharnya Ye.” As a result, some of the company’s services are temporarily unavailable.

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