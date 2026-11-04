During a concert by the band “Kurgan & Agregat” in Zhytomyr on November 1, two copies of a yet-to-be-published book by author Ilarion Pavliuk were raffled off.

They sold for 58,000 and 50,000 hryvnias, respectively. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The new novel will be titled “Something’s Wrong with Eliza.” According to the author, it is a science fiction novel he worked on for about a year while serving in the military.

Thirty numbered copies were produced for the charity auctions. The official release date and the start of sales have not yet been announced.

Source: Chytomo

BBC News Ukraine has released the longlists for the “BBC Book of the Year 2026” literary award. This year, 41 books were included across three categories.

The Pakistani publication Dawn published a review of the new book by American author Jared Diamond, *Profits, Prophets, Coaches, and Kings: (When) Do Leaders Make a Difference*. In it, the Pulitzer Prize winner examines the circumstances under which individual leaders are capable of changing the course of societies, nations, business, and sports.

British author J.K. Rowling sent a letter and an autographed copy of her book to Ukrainian Marine Oleksandr Ivanov, who spent four years in Russian captivity. While in captivity, he retold his comrades all seven Harry Potter books, which he knew almost by heart. In May 2026, the soldier was released and returned home.

Read us on