The long list of nominees for the 2027 Shevchenko Prize has been announced

The Committee for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine has released a long list of nominees for the 2027 award, which includes 110 works across 14 categories. This year, a new category—“Architectural Art”—has been added to the list.

In the “Musical Art” category, nominees include singer Pylyp Kolyadenko with his album “PAMINA,” artist KHAYAT (Andriy Khayat) with the mini-album “Triptych,” and musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk for his original music and arrangements of Ukrainian folk songs for the musical drama “Marusya Churai.” In the “Concert and Performing Arts” category, singer Iryna Fedyshyn will compete with her series of military-themed songs “Executed Spring” (2022–2026), while Tina Karol is nominated in the “Creative Curation of Cultural and Artistic Projects” category for the project “House of Sound Recording – Season 2.”

In addition, writers Artur Dron, Vasyl Shklyar, and Pavlo Vyshebaba; directors Dmytro Sukholitkyi-Sobchuk and Taras Tomenko; and photographers Kostyantyn and Vlada Liberov have made the longlist. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 9, 2027—Taras Shevchenko’s birthday.

Overall, the long list of nominees is as follows:

“Musical Arts”

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk —original music, compositional adaptation, and arrangements of Ukrainian folk songs for the song-drama “Marusya Churai,” based on the historical novel in verse by Lina Kostenko.

—original music, compositional adaptation, and arrangements of Ukrainian folk songs for the song-drama “Marusya Churai,” based on the historical novel in verse by Lina Kostenko. Volodymyr Zubytskyi—the folk symphony of unity “My Land” for choir, soloists, and symphony orchestra, based on folk texts and poems by Maksym Rylsky.

Olena Ilnytska – the symphonic work “To Victory.”

Pylyp Kolyadenko – the music album “Pamina.”

– the music album “Pamina.” Konstantin Krepak – the artistic projects “Kobzar Evenings” and a vocal-choral work based on the author’s text “The Kobzar’s Monologue.”

Lyubava Sydorenko – the audiovisual electroacoustic poem “Solaris” for soprano, instrumental ensemble, dance troupe, and electronics.

Andriy Khayat (Khayat) – the mini-album “Triptych.”

“Concert and Performance Art”

Yevhen Gromov – a series of 20 monographic concert-research events exploring Valentin Silvestrov’s piano legacy at the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts, vinyl edition of the anthology “Moments of Silvertones.”

Olena Kulik, Lyubomyr Mateyko, Oleksandr Zhuravchak, Oleksandr Melnyk – the musical concert film “The Dnipro Saga” based on the poetry of Taras Shevchenko.

Bogdan Plish—the operas “I Litovci” by A. Ponchielli, “Il Trovatore” by G. Verdi, “The Flying Dutchman” and “Lohengrin” by R. Wagner, and “Triumphs” by K. Orff; concert programs “Credo” by K. Penderecki, “War Requiem” by B. Britten, “War Cantata” by J. Widmann, Stabat Mater, “Te Deum” from Giuseppe Verdi’s “Four Sacred Songs,” and Antonio Vivaldi’s “Magnificat.”

Natalia Ponomarchuk – concert performance and recording of the complete cycle of Yevhen Stankovych’s chamber symphonies “Dictum” (2025); a series of concerts featuring works by Ukrainian composers titled “Contemporary and Timeless,” performed by the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine.

Iryna Chovnik (Iryna Fedyshyn)—a concert and performance series of songs on military themes titled “The Executed Spring” (2022–2026).

“Theatrical Arts”

Ivan Blindar, Oleg Panas, Olga Komanovska, Nadiya Levchenko, Maria Stopnyk – the song-drama “Marusya Churai” by the Ivano-Frankivsk Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater.

Maksym Holenko, Illarion Pavliuk, Oleksii Dorichevskyi, Maria Yasinska, Ruslan Berezovyi—the production “I See You Are Interested in Darkness” by the Maria Zankovetska National Academic Ukrainian Drama Theater.

Rudolf Dzurynets—the role of Eric Largen in the play “Mysterious Variations” by the Transcarpathian Academic Regional Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after the brothers Yuriy-Augustin and Yevhen Sherehiy.

Petro Kachanov, Dmytro Todoriuk – the rock opera “Patriot.”

Oleksandr Knyha, Oksana Shvets, Yevhenii Reznichenko, Nataliia Rydvanetska, Oleksii Ponomariov – the production “D.I.M.” by the Kherson Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater named after M. Kulish.

Olga Semyoshkina, Akhtem Seitablaev – the play “The Aeneid” by the Veterans’ Theater.

“Cinema”

Yuriy Dunay – the feature-length fiction film “The Weary.”

Dmytro Moiseev, Vadym Ilkov – the feature-length fiction film “Gray Bees.”

Dmytro Sukholitkyi-Sobchuk – feature-length fiction film “Pamfir.”

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Dmytro Dokunov – the documentary film *Where Everything Disappears*.

Taras Tomenko – feature film “The ‘Slovo’ House: An Endless Novel.”

“Prose”

Yuriy Hreshko – historical novel *The Praetorians of the Antonivets Republic*.

Volodymyr Danilenko – novel “The One Who Holds the Sky.”

Tetyana Deynehina – novel “Aglofabrika.”

Artur Dron – a collection of short stories, “Hemingway Knows Nothing.”

– a collection of short stories, “Hemingway Knows Nothing.” Vasyl Ivanina – historical novels about the Razumovsky family, “Kissed by God.”

Yulia Kanunnikova (Yulia Kan)—the allegorical travel novel *Open Your Eyes Wider*.

Tetyana Kuzan (Tanya Pyankova) – the novel *The Age of Red Ants*.

Anatoliy Lishchenko – the historical epic trilogy “They Fought for Freedom.”

Vasyl Makhno – the novel *The Angel and the Donkey: With Poems About Fire and Water*.

Volodymyr Nikitenko – the book *The League of the Last Straw*.

Alina Sarnatska – the novel *S.K.A.M.*

Mykhailo Sydorzhevsky – the essay-novel *The Land of Wrath*.

Andriy Frolov – the fairy tale “The Enchanted Hyacinth.”

Serhiy Cherepanov – novella “The Fish of My Dreams.”

Vasyl Shklyar – the novel *The Hare’s Church*.

“Poetry”

Mykola Antoshchak – poetry collection *The Bell Tower in the Gorge*.

Ivan Berezhnyi – poetry collection “The New Norm.”

Maria Bilous (Maria Lyudkevych) – poetry collection “At God’s Gate.”

Anatoliy Butenko – the poetry collection *The Power of Love*.

Pavlo Vyshebaba – poetry collection *Marginalia*.

– poetry collection *Marginalia*. Boris Humenyuk – poetry collection *The Fourth Wave: Poems from the War*.

Mykhailo Zhayvoron – poetry collection *On the Edge of the Grass*.

Svitlana Koronenko-Slaboshpytska (Svitlana Koronenko)—the poetry collection *My Marble Moiré*.

Galina Kruk – poetry collection *It Happens and Never Stops: New and Selected Poems*.

Roman Kukharuk – the poetry collection *In Early Spring, Fallen Leaves*.

Roman Lyabiga – a novel in verse titled “Love and Power” and a poetry collection titled “Rock ’n’ Verses.”

Konstantin Mordatenko – the poetry collection *Rafters on an Empty Stomach*.

Antonina Nikitina (Antonina Listopad)—a book of poetry titled “Do Not Touch My Land, for It Is Sacred.”

Volodymyr Oliinyk – a book of poetry titled “The Nightingale’s Lament.”

Viktor Olifirov – the poetry collection *Prometheuses-2*.

Oleksandr Padalko – a book of poetry titled “Through Stone.”

Leonid Rzhepetsky – a book of poetry titled “Chronicle of an Unbreakable Land.”

Volodymyr Tymchuk – the poetry collection “From Light to Light.”

“Literary Studies and Art History”

Oleksandr Boron – book “Studies on Shevchenko’s Work: A Trilogy of Essays, Articles, and Commentaries.”

Petro Ivanyshyn – essay “Slaying the Dragon: The Moscow Myth and Its Demystification: A Reflection.”

Lyudmyla Marchuk – the book “Teodozia Bryzh: Sculptor and Sculpture in the Context of the Era.”

Yuriy Mosenkis, Dmytro Kolyadenko – book series “The Birth of Ukraine” (6 books).

Viktor Neborak – the book “A Re-reading of the ‘Aeneid’: An Attempt at a Meaning-Based Interpretation of Ivan Kotlyarevsky’s ‘Aeneid’ in Comparison with Virgil’s ‘Aeneid’.”

Volodymyr Polishchuk – the book “Literary Encyclopedia of Cherkasy Region” in 3 volumes.

Andriy Puchkov – the book *Ukrainian Architectural Style: Visions, Modes, Centuries*.

Oleksii Rogotchenko – the book *Sixty Years of Totalitarianism: The Visual Arts of Ukraine*.

Yaroslav Sydorenko – “Ukrainian-English Braille Dictionary: 500 Most Powerful Words.”

Mykola Slavinsky (Slavinsky) – the book *Face to Face with a Genius: Taras Shevchenko: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow*.

Valentyna Sobol – the books “A Three-Century Dialogue with the World: Pylyp Orlyk’s Diary of 1724,” Filip Orlik s jego Diariusz.

“Public Affairs and Journalism”

Olga Vorobyova – the book *Unconquered Irpin*.

Volodymyr Viatrovych – the book *General Cook: A Biography of the UPA Generation*.

Viktor Zhadko – the journalistic and documentary series “Not Forgotten: The Ukrainian Pantheon” in three volumes.

Vadym Miskiy, Tamara Huseynova, and Dmytro Khorkin—the book *Ukrainian Radio: The History of a Turbulent Century*.

Oleg Romanchuk – the book *The Matrix of Victory*.

Natalia Sokolenko and Serhiy Stukanov – the multiplatform project “Founding Fathers” by Ukrainian Radio and Public Broadcasting.

Alina Titova – the book “Unbreakable and Unconquered: Mykolaiv—City of Heroes.”

Andriy Tsaplienko – “The Front” – a series of journalistic reports.

Yevhen Shibalov – the book *The Game of Numbers: Surviving for Love*.

Anatoliy Shkulipa – the artistic-journalistic novel “On a Velvet Web, or Men Know How to Love, Too.”

“Visual Arts”

Vadym Mykhalchuk – a series of paintings titled “Cossack Mamai: The Invincible Warrior.”

Volodymyr Nepomnyashchy – lyrical and poetic paintings and graphic works from the 2024–2026 series “Ukraine Lives in Songs and Paintings,” “By Life’s Calling,” and “Our Ukraine”: the works “Near My Native Home,” “I. Yu. Repin’s Blooming Estate,” and “An Unbreakable Symbol of Ukraine!”

Stepan Ryabchenko – the series “Wandering Cloud,” “Virtual Landscapes,” “Virtual Garden,” “Blooming Season,” “Virtual Viruses,” “Dedication to a Spider,” “Metamorphoses,” “Black Fairy Tale.”

Svitlana Sukach – the monumental-decorative ensemble “Seaside Cottage: The Art of Meta-Historical Memory and a Strategy for Community Revitalization.”

Anatoliy Fedirko – art project “Prof. K. Malevich II Art Factory,” a series of works from 2021–2026.

“Architectural Art”

Dmytro Aranchii – architectural and landscape work “Znakovyi Hai.”

Serhiy Derbin – National Military Memorial Cemetery (Phase I, 1st launch complex).

Hanna Iskierdo, Maksym Myatko – “Horizons—Architecture of New Horizons: From Reimagining Heritage to Creating Cultural Space.”

Hanna Iskierdo – “Dacha,” a family home.

“Photographic Art”

Yuriy-Bogdan Bilak – photo project “Sunrise.”

Mykhailo Dorogovych – photographic artwork “Unlost.”

Yulia Kochetova – photo project “War Is Personal.”

– photo project “War Is Personal.” Vladislav Krasnoshchok – photo book “Documentation of War.”

Konstantin Liberov, Vlada Liberova – photo book “Eyes of War.”

– photo book “Eyes of War.” Yefrem Lukatsky – photo project “Ukraine: Through the Lens of History.”

Oleg Petrasyuk – photo exhibition “Chasiv Yar: The Fireproof.”

Oksana Chorna – photo book “Combat Operations Journal.”

“Decorative and Applied Arts”

Nina Honcharuk – a series of paintings: “Large Poppies,” “Together,” “War,” “Golden Field,” “Cathedral” (multi-layered embroidery).

Zoya Stashuk – art project “The Golden Thread of Folk Art: Ukrainian Pysanka.”

“Design”

Lilia Derman – a fes, a traditional Crimean Tatar women’s headdress.

Taras Rudenko – a memorial to the fallen soldiers of the 116th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces.

Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk (artists of the “Artrium” group) – a selection of commemorative and collectible coins issued by the National Bank of Ukraine, dedicated to military and patriotic themes.

Ivan Frolov – the series “Ukraine on the World Stage: Designer Costumes as an Art of Cultural Representation.”

Viktoria Yakusha – the “Tiara” collection of vases.

“Creative Curation of Cultural and Artistic Projects”

Volodymyr Bezrukyi, Olena Fetisova – a series of painting exhibitions titled “Colors of Resilience: Survivors of the Flames.”

Khrystyna Berehovska, Yulia Shylenko – exhibition project “HE: Taras Shevchenko. The Artist.”

Lesya Voronyuk, Oleksandr Tkachuk – the “World Vyshyvanka Day” project (2022–2025).

Tina Karol – cultural and artistic project “House of Sound Recording – Season 2.”

– cultural and artistic project “House of Sound Recording – Season 2.” Viktor Korsak, Lesya Korsak – a series of cultural and artistic projects titled “MSUMK. Space of Freedom” (2022 – ongoing).

Kateryna Libkind, Olena Zhivkova, Olga Novikova, Olga Nosko, Maksym Pobereshskyi – curatorial and artistic project “Meanwhile at the Khanenko House.”

Ksenia Malykh, Leonid Marushchak, Kateryna Khimey, Ivanna Kozachenko, Marta Bilas – the cultural and artistic project “Security Guarantees.”

Olga Melnyk, Yulia Naidukh, Valeria Guevska, Serhiy Dipthan – the exhibition project “Vasyl Stus: As Long as We Are Here, Everything Will Be Alright.”

Vasyl Fedoryshyn, Serhiy Bordenyuk, Anatoliy Hnatiuk – the cultural and artistic project “Chernobyl – Young People Will Remember.”

Source: Committee for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the new membership of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine Committee. The corresponding decree No. 586/2026 has already entered into force.

The Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine Committee has announced the literary and artistic works that will compete in the final round of the competition.

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