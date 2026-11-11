Oleg Skrypka recalled how he gave Russian propagandist Dugin a good kicking

Oleg Skrypka, the leader of the band “Vopli Vidoplyasova,” spoke to Vasyl Tymoshenko in an interview about a conflict with Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin during his past performances in Moscow.

The musician recalled the details of the incident: “Yes, I kicked him a few times. That was just the beginning… Back then, there was still a lot of goodwill toward Ukrainians. We were performing at some club in Moscow. And Dugin was there, too. I didn’t know who Dugin was back then. He was standing there with a beard, shouting from below the stage: ‘Kh*khly.’ Something like that. Just a voice. I made a joke about it from the stage and put him in his place.”

After the concert, according to the artist, the opponent ran up and started getting physical: “Like, ‘in Russian,’ ‘let’s do it in Russian.’ I said, ‘Let’s use the language of diplomacy—if you don’t accept Ukrainian, let’s speak French.’ He knows French. But I know street French—French swear words. So I started berating him in French. He sensed he was losing the verbal duel and started getting physical. And I really gave him a good kicking.”

Eventually, the security guards escorted the Russian ideologue out, and the venue’s director apologized to the Ukrainian performer and treated the band to beer.

Source: Interview with Oleg Skrypka by Vasyl Tymoshenko.

Earlier, Oleg Skrypka, the leader of the band “Vopli Vidoplyasova,” spoke about contemporary Ukrainian art and identified traits that, in his opinion, negatively influence the cultural tastes of Ukrainian society.

Earlier, Oleg Skrypka presented a new music video for the song “Machina”—one of Vopli Vidoplyasova’s fastest and most energetic songs.

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