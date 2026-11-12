Ukrainian musician Oleg Skrypka, who toured Russia with the band “Vopli Vidoplyasova,” recounted an unusual request he received during one of his corporate performances. At that time, he was asked to perform the Ukrainian national anthem, but the singer refused, fearing for his life.

According to the musician, in 2012 or 2013, “Vopli Vidoplyasova” performed at a corporate event for the “Russkiy Standard” holding company. The concert took place in a large hall, which Skrypka compared to the Palace of Sports in Kyiv.

During the performance, the CEO of “Russkiy Standard” approached him and asked him to sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

“He hugs me. I think to myself, ‘There’s going to be a fight now.’ It was scary. And he whispers in my ear, ‘Oleg, please sing the Ukrainian national anthem.’ Well, if I had sung the Ukrainian national anthem, they would have shot me right there and torn everything apart,” the musician explained.

In addition, the band “Vopli Vidoplyasova” was invited to perform at Gazprom’s New Year’s corporate party in Moscow in 2013.

At first, Oleg Skrypka didn’t know who exactly had commissioned the concert. When the musician found out the name of the corporation, he asked why they had chosen a Ukrainian band for the performance.

It later turned out that quite a few people from Kyiv worked at the company.

“The fierce gas wars were already underway, and they invited us to Moscow. It was really scary. We performed. We were mostly invited by wealthy Russians, often because they were of Ukrainian descent. A great many of them were of Ukrainian descent,” the singer shared.

Skrypka spoke about this in an interview with Vasyl Tymoshenko.

Earlier, Oleg Skrypka, the leader of the band “Vopli Vidoplyasova,” spoke in an interview with Vasyl Tymoshenko about a conflict with Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin during his past performances in Moscow.

Previously, Oleg Skrypka, the leader of the band “Vopli Vidoplyasova,” spoke about contemporary Ukrainian art and identified traits that, in his opinion, negatively influence the cultural tastes of Ukrainian society.

Earlier, Oleg Skrypka presented a new music video for the song “Machina”—one of Vopli Vidoplyasova’s fastest and most energetic songs.

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