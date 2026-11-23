In the eighth episode of “Weighed and Happy,” the contestants completed the team challenge and competed in a race across the lake in boats with holes in them. The winning team received an advantage, while those who finished second were given an additional 3 kg on the scale.

Before the challenge, Daniel Salem asked the contestants to choose between a team victory and personal gain. To earn the bonus, they had to make the task harder for their team—by adding holes, extra weight, or taking away a paddle.

The contestants also underwent a temptation challenge prepared by Marina Borzhemskaya to test their self-restraint and self-control.

Based on the weigh-in results, Oleksandr Obodovskyi from Odesa left the show. At the start of the show, he weighed 191 kg and planned to lose 80 kg. He explained that he had gained weight due to a sedentary job and stress-eating, and that participating in the show was a chance for him to improve his health and avoid putting himself at risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Source: STB.

The creators of the reality show unveiled the contestants for the 11th season for the first time. The new season premieres on October 4.

Vyacheslav Grabovyi, the winner of the 10th season of “Weighed and Happy,” who was hospitalized after a shooting in Odesa, has spoken out for the first time.

Vyacheslav Grabovyi, the winner of the 10th season of “Weighed and Happy,” lost his parents and his brother in the shooting in Odesa. TV host and trainer Marina Borzhemskaya called on everyone to support Vyacheslav during this difficult time.