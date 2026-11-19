Ukrainian producer Olena Mozgova spoke out sharply against singer Olya Polyakova, explaining why she did not invite her to perform at her concert. The artist’s producer, Mykhailo Yasinskyi, responded to the statement by releasing an excerpt from his private correspondence with Mozgova.

“We don’t communicate; she can’t participate. It’s not my style. The performers in this concert are the ones I like. That’s why the show is called ‘My Music Hall,’” Mozgova stated.

Mykhailo Yasinsky responded to the producer’s remarks. He noted that there is a difference between personal preferences and other possible explanations for the situation, and he also emphasized the importance of honesty and tact.

“There’s a gap between ‘I don’t like it’ and ‘our schedules don’t align,’ or ‘I made an offer but didn’t get a response,’ or even ‘I invited them once but then changed my mind.’ That gap is called honesty. There’s also tact. But if I had to choose between tact and honesty, the answer to the question ‘why aren’t we talking?’ wouldn’t sit well with many people,” he wrote on Facebook.

To back up his words, Yasinsky posted a screenshot of his private messages with Olena Mozgova. The messages indicate that the producer repeatedly invited Olia Polyakova to participate in her concerts. Judging by the published correspondence, such invitations have been coming in for at least the past two years.

In this way, Mykhailo Yasinsky demonstrated that Mozgova’s public statement about not wanting to see Polyakova among the concert performers, in his opinion, contradicts their previous communication.

In a comment for the project “Alone with Glamour,” the producer explained why Polyakova was not included in the lineup for the “My Music Hall” concert, which took place a few days ago.

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova did not hold her traditional annual concert on October 26 this year. The artist addressed her fans and explained why she decided not to perform on the usual date.

Singer Olya Polyakova, who lives near Kyiv and recently explained why she cannot move to a safer place, spoke about her family’s preparations for winter. According to her, this year’s cold season may be difficult.

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