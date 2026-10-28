Olena Topolia explained why she sang in Russian at the beginning of her career

Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia explained why she performed songs in Russian at the beginning of her career, even though she had been writing exclusively in Ukrainian since moving to Kyiv in 2003. According to the artist, she sensed the public’s need for a Russian-language repertoire at the time, but after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, she switched to Ukrainian in both her creative work and everyday communication.

Olena Topolia was born in Zaporizhzhia and spoke Russian from childhood. In 2003, she moved to Kyiv and began her musical career. At first, the artist wrote songs in Ukrainian, but later decided to change her creative approach because, as she put it, listeners wanted songs in Russian.

“In 2003, when I moved to Kyiv, I wrote only in Ukrainian. But when I realized that, unfortunately, people in Kyiv wanted songs in Russian, I had to adjust. By the way, it was quite difficult for me to write in Russian. And then (in 2022, — “Glavkom”) everything turned out the other way around. So, in a sense, it was already easier,” the artist said.

Most of Olena Topolia’s Russian-language songs were released early in her career and in the years that followed, up until the 2017–2019 period. At the same time, in 2015, the singer released her first album of Ukrainian-language songs.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Olena Topolia started transitioning to the Ukrainian language. She not only changed the language of her creative work but also began speaking Ukrainian at home with her children.

The artist believes that public figures have a special responsibility to uphold the values that shape Ukrainian identity.

“After the full-scale invasion, I learned to speak Ukrainian, began writing exclusively in Ukrainian, and switched entirely to Ukrainian at home with my children. This is a certain responsibility that public figures have toward the values that define our identity,” the singer shared.

At the same time, Olena Topolia emphasized that she does not categorize people based on the language they speak. In her opinion, human qualities and actions are more important. The artist also believes that the transition to Ukrainian should not be forced.

“There are times. I don’t judge people by their language; I can and have the right to judge them by their actions. For me, the main thing is that a person truly embodies the human qualities embodied by the word ‘humanity.’ And that is what I value most. In my opinion, it’s wrong to forcibly impose and demand that people speak exclusively in Ukrainian without encouraging them to truly discover the beauty, deep history, and value of the language. Because that’s a normal defensive reaction of the psyche to pressure,” the Ukrainian woman said.

Olena Topolia is convinced that interest in the Ukrainian language should be fostered through an appreciation of its beauty, history, and richness. In particular, she proposes introducing special programs in schools and kindergartens dedicated to ancient Ukrainian words that are rarely used today.

According to the singer, this approach will help people find joy in learning the language and naturally want to speak it on their own.

“I would encourage people to learn the language in a completely different way—by creating special programs in schools and kindergartens where students would study old Ukrainian words that aren’t used today, but which are incredibly beautiful. That’s exactly how we gradually reveal the beauty of the language; we love the way it sounds. That’s when the joy begins—and a personal desire arises in each person to switch to Ukrainian,” she concluded.

The singer spoke about this in an interview with “Glavkom.”

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia shared new details about the investigation into the leak of her intimate video. The artist stated that shortly before the scandal, she found a listening device in her bag and later discovered another one in her apartment.

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