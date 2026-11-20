Singer Olya Tsybulska congratulated her godfather Mykhailo Khoma, known as Dzidzio, on his 43rd birthday.

The artist posted some old photos, including some provocative shots of them hugging and posing together on a bed.

In her birthday message, Tsybulska joked about their long-standing friendship and admitted that she is proud of the birthday boy.

The photos together may once again fuel rumors of a romance between the artists, which have surfaced in the past. At the same time, Tsybulska and Khoma have referred to each other as godparents for years and remain colleagues on stage.

Source: her social media

Ukrainian singer Olya Tsybulskaya, who managed to lose more than 15 kilograms this year, shared how she stays in shape. The 40-year-old artist revealed whether she has a specific weight goal and how she balances a healthy diet, exercise, and her love for sweets.

Olga Tsybulska has noticeably changed and has already lost 12 kilograms. The singer admitted that it all started by accident during a tour in the U.S., and later these new habits became part of her life.

Olga Tsybulska found herself in the spotlight because of her concert, which took place on Holodomor Remembrance Day. The singer explained why the performance wasn’t rescheduled and described how the program was adjusted to honor the memory of those who perished.

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