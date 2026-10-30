Olya Tsybulskaya shared how she maintains her weight after losing more than 15 kilograms

Ukrainian singer Olya Tsybulska, who managed to lose more than 15 kilograms this year, shared how she stays in shape. The 40-year-old artist revealed whether she has a specific weight goal and how she balances a healthy diet, exercise, and her love of sweets.

Behind the scenes of the show “Who’s on Top?”, Tsybulska shared that she no longer strives to achieve a certain ideal of beauty, but rather wants to feel comfortable in her own body.

“I spent so many years trying to turn myself into the woman of my dreams that I almost forgot if that was even my dream at all. Now I’m not losing weight to achieve some kind of ‘wow’ effect. I want to look in the mirror and think, ‘Oh, who is this beauty!’ And I want the scale to still read 57 kilograms,” Tsybulska said.

The actress has managed to find a balance between discipline and her favorite treats, which she has no intention of giving up entirely.

“Of course, I have a routine: I pay attention to my diet, stay active, and work out five times a week. My plate now has more protein, vegetables, and healthy food. But I’m not going to live my life in such a way that, on my deathbed, I’ll be proud that I never once ate an éclair. I sin at the table and confess in the gym. My ‘father’ is Coach Alejandro,” Olya shared.

Currently, Tsybulska is focused on maintaining a weight of around 57 kilograms. To do this, she follows a diet plan, monitors her physical activity, and works out five times a week—all while still treating herself to her favorite desserts.

Olya Tsybulskaya has changed noticeably and has already lost 12 kilograms. The singer admitted that it all started by accident during a tour in the U.S., and later these new habits became part of her life.

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